Collaborative partnerships bring technical education to the forefront





It is impossible to imagine a life without technology. In fact, technological innovation is set to play a major role in shaping our future. That’s why it’s more important than ever to introduce children from an early age. “Technology is in everything. It is shifting more and more in other directions. For example, today we are looking for technically trained healthcare professionals. Technology is becoming more and more dominant and all It’s widely applicable to the sector, without which you can’t imagine any job, “points Manon Pijnenburg.

In a playful way

Pijnenburg is a co-owner of AAE, a high-tech machinery manufacturer based in Helmond, the Netherlands. She is also the chair of the high-tech foundation Helmont-Depeal, where 50 companies are working together to promote technology in the Helmont-Depeel region. She states: Overall, you have more impact than every company can achieve on its own. It is important to provide children and students with the correct kind of information about the technical department. This also applies to all other sectors. That is, they can take everything into account and make the right educational and professional choices for themselves. “

According to Pijnenburgh, this is still sometimes lacking, so you need to start during elementary school. “This is not always easy because technology is not always at the top of the priority list, but as partners, we ensure that technology gets their attention in a playful and accessible way. Can be. “

Apply!Adults have an important role to play

Technology promotion is also done through partnerships with other companies and organizations. The goal is to reach as many children and adults as possible. After all, parents and teachers play a major role in the child’s decision-making process. Stefan Slenders, Manager of the KOP Bureau, said: However, there is still much to be gained in this area. Parents and teachers play an important role in this regard. One of our focal points is to show these adults all the opportunities that technology offers. “

Kempen Tech

KOP (Kempisch Ondernemers Platform) is a comprehensive industry group consisting of four Kempen municipalities: Bergeijk, Bladel, Eersel and Roysel de Mielden. “This is a subregion within Breeint Eindhoven. Kempen has 440 manufacturers that employ approximately 7,000 people. To help these companies have well-trained personnel in the future. The KempenTech program has been set up. ”This program allows young people to become familiar with technology throughout the school year, both inside and outside the school building. “We also plan to develop special programs to develop a better understanding of the link between agriculture, innovation and technology. In this way, we give young people the importance of technology in food cultivation. I can show you, “Slenders believes.

Teaching materials

Lianne van den Wittenboer, Senior Project Leader for Education at Brainport Development, is also committed to promoting technology in education. For example, she works with local businesses to develop independent materials for primary and secondary education. “We can see that classes are adopting this in all regions. Lesson plans are packed with challenges from local businesses. Teachers are very likely to get their students to learn about technology from an early age. We recognize that it’s important. We support them by introducing it into the classroom in an accessible way, “adds Van den Wittenboer.

The lesson plan was created in collaboration with AAE. In this example, students will learn how to make a dispensing syringe through hands-on exercises. “It’s a lot of fun to get students to think about how to draw a straight line on a round tube,” she adds. “This is unique in our area. We can use our own materials. This gives students at home and in the classroom a better look inside the company. In addition, it fits into the curriculum. Others It can replace the teaching materials. “

Netherlands Technology Week

Slenders, Pijnenburg and Van den Wittenboer spend a year promoting technology. They are looking for ways to work together on a regular basis, but will rejoin during the Dutch Technology Week from May 31st to June 5th. Pijnenburg: “We have been a partner of DTW for a long time and AAE has attended many events. Speed ​​dating is one example. As a company, it is important for us to do our bit. We need to invest in the front end to ensure that new staff are fully influxed for the future. ”Speeddates are held via the DTW online platform. Here, junior high school and tech students are discussing with each other.

“We organize a variety of activities throughout the year through the Hightech Helmond-De Peel Foundation, but DTW is a kind of finale week and everything comes together,” Pijnenburg continues. “There are many things we can’t do because of Corona, but there are many things we can do. Thanks to all our online activities, our reach is wider than usual. Fortunately, we can do a lot in the classroom, so I think we’ve found a good combination. It’s great to be able to reach all ages and education levels in collaboration with Brainport Development. “

Get to know local companies

Some examples of activities during DTW are Live Tech Battle in grades 5 and 6 (ages 9 and 10), and A Company in a Box in grades 7 and 8 (ages 11 and 12). “In the latter activity, the children work in groups and create a local company in the box. These will eventually be exhibited in various stores throughout the region.”

“Apart from that, we also developed 18 high-tech education kits that offer business in the box through workshops. These will start at DTW and then be published throughout the year through the lending system. Thus, the class You can actually get to know the company and its technology, “Slenders adds: “Education kits aim to take as much work as possible out of the hands of teachers. They do not need to have a lot of technical knowledge. They are set to a relatively low technical level.”

Pijnenburg cites NTS Botech as an example. “Among other things, we are processing granite for a variety of technical uses. We worked with them to create an educational kit that allows children to turn soapstone into jewelery.” Techteam Binqi also , Will be published during DTW. “This is a game that allows kids to learn about the techniques behind daily necessities in their own homes. For example, how does the air get into a soccer ball? And the wheels are in the office chair. How is it installed underneath? “

Technology promotion

And that’s not all. For one, in a single DTW talk, Van den Wittenboer and Techniekpact Chair Thea Koster will discuss the importance of promoting technology with each other and with other participants. “Here we focus on the question of how we can make it more concrete,” says Van den Wittenboer. “In addition, there is still a MissionTech technology event that KempenTech attended this year. Approximately 15,000 students from grades 5-8 from across the Breimport region are attending.” At DTW, third grade elementary school students. And AutoTech education kits for 4th grade, and design and printing for 1st and 2nd grade (4 and 5 years old) will also be introduced.

Collaboration between education and the business community

Slenders contributes through the DTW Talk business community in addition to their work at KempenTech. The importance of collaboration with the education sector. With Jan-Paul Kimmel, Social Responsibility Manager at NXP Nijmegen, Birgit Goumans, Deputy Director of Kusters Goumans, and Inge Wouters at ASML, how business and education can work together to encourage young people to discover themselves. Discuss what you can do. Technology talent. He states: “If you work in technology, you’re trying a bit to find a solution to a social problem. There’s a bright future in front of you. You’ll be working in some dirty factories. The idea has long disappeared. They are all great companies that feature an interesting kind of work. “

Gathering all your kids, parents and teachers on the same page can be a daunting task, but things seem to be going in the right direction. Van den Wittenboer concludes: Recently, that pivot has actually come true. It’s nice to see everyone working so hard. “

But she realizes that it’s a process of getting conscious and this takes time. “Even when asking children what they want to be later, they often choose a stereotyped profession, such as a doctor. Then they say they want to make people better. But you do every day. You may be a surgeon who needs to operate on a person, or you may work for a company that manufactures parts for the medical industry. In the latter case, you may be directly at the front end of innovation that may actually avoid operation. Get involved. It’s important for children to understand this. After all, becoming a doctor is no longer the only way to make people better. “

Events related to technology promotion during DTW:

Speed ​​dating between education and the business community. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 and Wednesday, June 2, 2021 https://www.dutchtechnologyweek.com/events/speeddates-onderwijs-techbedrijven/

Live tech battle. Free admission from 10am to 11:30 am on Friday, June 4th. Registration: https: //www.dutchtechnologyweek.com/events/live-tech-battle/

The company in the box. From Monday, May 31st to Friday, June 4th. Participation is free. Registration: https: //www.dutchtechnologyweek.com/events/een-bedrijf-in-een-doosje/

The importance of promoting DTW talk technology. Monday, May 31st, 11:15 am to 11:40 am. Participation is free. Register at https://www.dutchtechnologyweek.com/events/het-belang-van-techniekpromotie/

DTW Talk Business Community: The Importance of Collaboration with the Education Sector. Monday, May 31st, 11:55 am to 12:20 pm. Participation is free. Register at https://www.dutchtechnologyweek.com/events/bedrijfsleven-belang-van-samenwerking-met-het-onderwijs/

Technology Event Mission Tech. From Monday, May 31st to Friday, June 4th. https://www.dutchtechnologyweek.com/events/mission-tech/

AutoTech. Monday 31st May to Friday 4th June: https: //www.dutchtechnologyweek.com/events/autotech/

Design and printing. From Monday, May 31st to Friday, June 4th. https://www.dutchtechnologyweek.com/events/ontwerpen-en-prenten/

Teaching kit: Kick-off during DTW. https://www.dutchtechnologyweek.com/events/hightech-leskisten/

KempenTech Meet & Match. Thursday, June 3rd, 9am to 11am. The theme of this first edition is Agro-tech, and the keynote speaker is Lotte van de Ven, CEO of Vencomatic. Kempen Secondary School students, teachers and entrepreneurs discuss this topic with each other. https: //www.dutchtechnologyweek.com/kempentech/

The largest escape room in the Netherlands. Monday 31 May – Friday 4 June https://www.dutchtechnologyweek.com/events/de-grootste-online-escaperoom-van-nederland/

