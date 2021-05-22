According to Apple, the HomePod and HomePod Mini will support lossless audio after a future update.





Apple has delved a little deeper into the details of the upcoming launch of lossless audio on Apple Music in a new support document on its website.

Apple currently states that both the HomePod and HomePod Mini will support lossless audio after future software updates. This is good news for anyone who has invested in one or a pair of Apple smart speakers. Two HomePods grouped into stereos playing lossless sources? Yeah, that’s great. However, Apple has not yet announced a schedule for when this software update will be released.

The document also makes it clear that Apple TV 4K will only support standard lossless audio when ALAC files become available in June. Apple states that in most cases the Hi-Res Lossless layer will require an external device such as a USB DAC.

Apple uses this document to promote its commitment to providing customers with the best possible listening experience. It talks about both AAC and its Apple Digital Masters initiative, which claims that the format has become virtually indistinguishable from the original studio recordings as encoding methods have evolved. I continue to think that Apple is far more excited about the spatial audio and Dolby Atmos mix that appears in Apple Music than anything else related to lossless itself.

The document also reiterates what Apple told The Verge about the AirPods Max earlier this week: when listening to audio over a Lightning-to-3.5mm cable, the company says it sounds great, but analog. Due to the technical losslessness to the digital conversion that occurs in the cable. Apple reaffirms that lossless quality is limited to Apple Music only.

Can I re-download what I purchased on iTunes losslessly?

If you subscribe to Apple Music, you can re-download music losslessly only from the Apple Music Catalog.

The direct answer to the question isn’t really a problem at all, but obviously Apple wants to nudge people towards a subscription service. Apple Music will offer more than 20 million songs in lossless quality when it launches in June, with a total of more than 75 million songs expected by the end of 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos