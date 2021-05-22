Netflix has the potential to enter the gaming industry soon and is said to be looking for an executive to lead the expansion





Netflix is ​​aiming to hire executives to oversee the expansion into video games, people familiar with the matter said. As streaming competition intensifies, it’s a sign that efforts to grow beyond traditional businesses are intensifying.

This move occurs when the video game industry benefits from a surge in demand from gamers at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix reportedly hired a veteran gaming industry executive to do the job.

In the past, Netflix has experimented with interactive programming in movies such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and You vs. Wild, which allow viewers to determine character movements. We also create games based on the Stranger Things and La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) shows.

In the information reported earlier on Friday, Netflix was discussing the option of offering a bundle of games similar to Apple’s online subscription service, the Apple Arcade.

The details of the company’s game strategy are still very fluid, but the game has decided not to feature advertising, the report said.

Netflix also plans to extend its video streaming subscription with a top-tier N-Plus subscription that gives users access to podcasts, playlists of custom TV shows, behind-the-scenes content, and more. It is reported that. The company is said to have sent a survey to a few users, telling them why they sought this idea and measured their interests.

N-Plus subscribers can influence the production of pre-planned shows, provide feedback, and help Netflix decide on a course of action before paying for the production.

This week is Google I / O time on the Orbital, Gadgets 360 podcast, discussing Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Then (from 27:29) jump to Zack Snyder’s Netflix zombie robbery movie Army of the Dead. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.





