This Google Pixel has everything a demanding phone user needs, all for less than $ 200.





TLDR: With a great camera array and many great features, the Google Pixel 3A XL is now available for more than half the retail price just 24 months ago.

The best thing about new technology is that it makes you dizzy when your new device does something you’ve never done before. It’s pretty awe-inspiring to see technology advance in front of you.

But what’s the second best thing about new technology? That tech, which was new tech 10 minutes before your new tech turned it into an old tech, is still pretty ridiculous. And because it’s an old technology, it’s usually sold at a much lower price.

The bright red smartphone war landed a lot of great phones on a mountain of old technology long before that era. But their loss of fame is definitely in your interest, as devices like the Google Pixel 3A XL smartphone, a phone welcomed from the tech mountains just 24 months ago, are now being significantly discounted. In fact, this refurbished model currently sells for less than $ 200 for $ 199.95, saving almost 60%.

The Google Pixel 3A XL is a mid-range variation of the previously released Pixel 3 that has many of the great features of the Pixel 3 but makes a small concession to a much lower price.

First and foremost, the Pixel 3A XL is the absolute boss when it comes to digital photography. With a 12.2MP dual-pixel main camera with phase-sensing autofocus and a second 8MP front camera, The Verge recalls 3AXL images almost twice as much as the images from the Pixel 3. It was. price.

Powered by the Snapdragon OctoCore 670 processor, the 3A XL can support multiple running apps at once without giving in to the performance department.

Also, 64GB of storage, a 6-inch full-screen display, a WiFi connection, or a 3,700mAh battery that can be used for up to 30 hours before recharging is not negligible.

As a Grade A refurbished model, this phone is guaranteed to arrive in near-new condition with few or no scratches or other imperfections on the case. It also works on all networks that accept unlocked phones by simply inserting a SIM card.

Toms Guide has awarded the Editor’s Choice Award to Google Pixel 3A XL smartphones. It states that the $ 400 smartphone has the best camera, software and display ever. To be precise, it’s even more amazing to get everything for a $ 200 phone or $ 199.95 now.

Prices are subject to change.

