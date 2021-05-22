



Pentatonic and Natalia Vodianova launch innovative face masks

Natalia Vodianova and Pentatonic announce Masukuone, a new high-tech and sustainable mask design made in the United Kingdom with a state-of-the-art filtration system.

Design firm Pentatonic, entrepreneur and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova has launched a new brand, Mask, that offers an innovative and sustainable face mask concept. Named after the Japanese word “mask”, the mask nods to the importance of face masks in Asian culture. Face masks are commonly worn as a sign of respect for the health of the community. The original goal of creating anti-pollution masks has gained new urgency in this pandemic. And its first product, Masuku One, combines cutting-edge innovation with sophisticated design.

Natalia Vodianova and Masks: The Quest for Sustainable Face Masks

Pentatonic CEO Johann Boedecker and Vodianova at the new state-of-the-art Masuku Air Lab in Hellaby, South Yorkshire

Vodianova began looking for sustainable alternatives to everyday masks in 2016. As a result, she connected with Pentatonic, a design and technology innovator with materials research at the heart of the project. The studio creates objects from recycled smartphone glass, cigarette filters, e-waste, and also designs objects and furniture such as Snarkitecture and Pharrell Williams (recently recycled in collaboration with both). I am making a dining kit).

“Natalia and I met for the first time in 2018. At that point, she and her team were already investigating the mask market for sustainable suppliers,” said Johann Boedecker, CEO and co-founder of Pentatonic. Recollects. “But there was nothing in line with Natalia’s vision of a truly well-designed, absolutely eco-friendly mask.” We worked together to reinvent the “from scratch” category. , The mask was born after two years.

“As organisms, we need more air than water and shelters, but with increased allergies, air pollution, and an increased risk of pandemics, that is also rapidly becoming a risk factor,” Boedecker said. continue. The focus of the team was to create masks that are essential to our lives, as are sunscreens and filtered water.

Mask One: Design and Manufacturing

Masuku One in black

The Masuku One features a “spacer mesh” fabric cover made of 100% recycled performance polymer and is optimized for airflow. The material is heat-pressed into a shell and soft guard fabric is applied to the side that comes into contact with the skin. The ear loops are also made from recycled material and feature four 360 degree joints for a personalized fit.

All materials are bio-based or recyclable at the end of their life, and all manufacturing aspects have been tuned to achieve maximum comfort and have been carefully considered with sustainability in mind. .. “When I started the project, I knew that developing a highly sophisticated air filtration system would be meaningless, if not completely sustainable, at the core,” explains Vodianova. .. “Today, our masks provide a truly safe and comfortable breathing experience without affecting the planet.” Boedecker said the out-of-the-box recyclable filters did not perform well. As I said,’using a high-end compostable polymer filtration membrane, I finally earned gold. We built the Daily Range and Masuku One Filter based on that innovation. It is a compostable filter that uses a filter medium that weighs more than 1/100 of a general mask filter. To manufacture mask nanofiber filters, the company has set up a state-of-the-art AirLab in Yorkshire to assemble and manufacture Masuku products even closer.

New state-of-the-art Masuku Air Lab in Hellaby, South Yorkshire.The company’s innovative nanofiber filter media are manufactured under highly controlled conditions.

“We have created a mask that can be worn for hours a day without excessive inconvenience, between fit and comfort, filterability and breathability,” he continues. “We also spent a lot of time creating very complex tools with creases and crease-free 3D curved surfaces, so the outer fabric is beautifully contoured and sharpened.

Vodianova’s conclusion:’The air we breathe affects all the organs and cells of our body. I sincerely hope that masks will no longer be needed in the future. Until then, we want to be the most technical and sustainable option for breathing clean air while respecting masks. §

