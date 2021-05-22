Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may arrive without physical buttons





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is widely expected to arrive within the next few months, and if it appears, it has no physical buttons attached, or at least a proposal from a newly published Samsung patent. is.

LetsGoDigital has dug up a patent to clarify the application, showing a device that is very similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Instead of the actual physical buttons, the handset is controlled by capacitive (non-moving, embedded) buttons and gestures.

This is especially useful when the foldable phone is in the closed state and the two “sides” of the device are adjacent to each other. This allows the user to operate twice as much space at the edge of the gadget and use capacitive buttons. Gesture control may be a more intuitive option than the traditional approach.

By incorporating a side panel that allows you to remove taps, squeeze, and swipes, Samsung has the controls and features that Samsung can access whether the phone is open or closed, if it manages to successfully implement the technology. You can increase the number.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital / Samsung)

The patent was filed in November 2020, but there are no clear signs that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be in time for launch. The latest leaks and rumors mark the foldable August debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

If this buttonless technology isn’t compatible with this year’s clamshell mobile phones, it could come in 2022. At this point Samsung seems to be very enthusiastic about the form factor, and the company plans to launch at least a few. Bend your smartphone into a year in the near future.

Various rumors and leaks have revealed what to expect from this year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, a follow-up to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched in August 2020. It may not be common in some areas, such as charging speed. Totally upgraded.

However, there are some upgrades planned for the camera department. In particular, the Z Fold 3 will feature an under-display selfie camera that enhances the overall aesthetics of the foldable device.

