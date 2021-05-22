SMEs thrive after adapting to a pandemic – Maryland issues





Jacqueline Kuntzman, Latoya Thomas, and Allie Rose Mitrovich used social media to expand their business during the pandemic. screenshot.

Jacqueline Kuntzman plans to continue her candle and soap making business during a pandemic on social media after things have begun to recover.

For the past year, full-time students and two mothers have relied on popular social media apps such as TikTok to win customers.

Roland Rust, executive director of the Center of Excellence and Services at the University of Maryland Smith Business School, said the pandemic accelerated the pre-existing online shopping trend.

We are in an environment where a significant percentage of our purchases are made online, which is probably always true, Rust said.

Tik Tok also helped Kuntzman support each other and meet the owners of other small businesses that buy from each other, she said.

A 2020 survey by software company Sprout Social Inc found that 90% of consumers would buy products from brands they follow on social media.

Any clever business goes where people are, and they weren’t walking down the street during the pandemic, Rust said.

There is no other way to get your business out on social media, said Kuntzman, who shipped her products internationally.

Last March, Allie Rose Mitrovich started a sticker business and started posting videos of the creation process on TikTok.

Most of her sales were initially from one of her Tik Tok videos. It became viral and recorded over 2.4 million views.

Social media represents the perfect commercial response to the restrictions imposed for the pandemic, said Johann Ferreira, a visiting professor at George Washington University School of Business.

He also said that social media platforms raise consumer awareness of small business products and are cheaper than hosting events and creating TV ads.

According to a 2021 report from social media management platform Hootsuite, TikTok is the second largest social media app for personal consumption. The social dating app The Tinder was the first.

Philippe Duverger, director of the Towson University Graduate Program in Marketing Intelligence and Interactive Marketing, said that every business today, whether it’s a mom and pop shop or a cake baker in the kitchen, must be digital. It states.

For everyone [the pandemic] According to Duverger, he was given the opportunity to try new things and accelerate the penetration of habits and services. Online is where the game is played.

Latoya Thomas started an Instagram account before the pandemic and used it primarily for personal purposes. However, since the pandemic began, Thomas has dedicated his account strictly to the business.

Everyone sells something on Instagram, she said.

Real estate brokers and small business owners were diagnosed with lupus at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and were worried about being around people.

Social media was a way for her to continue working without fear of her life.

Gil Appel, an assistant professor of marketing at George Washington University School of Business, said promoting yourself and your business on social media was an area that exploded during the pandemic.

People weren’t commuting, they were at home, and social media was one of the limited means you could use to talk to other people, Appel said.

It does not reach the person sitting behind the desk. Thomas, who is making a video with his daughter and following a group of moms in the app, said he needed to go out.

Ferreira said there is a general misconception that only the younger generation uses social media and is comfortable.

According to Rust, social media platforms are traditionally biased towards the younger generation. But that is no longer the case, he said. Rusts A 92-year-old mother uses social media because she wants to know what her children are doing.

Still, it’s not always easy to describe the world of social media small businesses.

Mitrovic said it was difficult to explain what she was doing and the legitimacy of her work.

According to Mitrovic, social media is my lifeline and the biggest part of my job.

According to Duverger, older generations feel disconnected if they don’t obey, widening the gap between generations in the general way they treat their business.

Even the old school industry is adapting to the new online environment.

Ruth Anne Phillips provides editing and proofreading services at her small business, Turning Prose LLC. During the pandemic, large publishers moved what was normally a paper and pen process online.

Phillips, a lecturer at the University of Maryland, said these traditional hardcopy publishers have a learning curve.

The biggest problem was the functionality of the document in the cloud, she said. Too many markings on a document will slow it down. However, sending a large manuscript weighing 10 pounds does not mean that Phillips will return after the pandemic.

She said it would feel like a step back.

Ferreira hesitates whether the world will move to online business only. What he can say with confidence is that social media has become a thriving place for businesses.

According to Ferreira, it’s definitely a real channel for anyone who doubts the case so far.

Born and raised in Annapolis, Natalie Drumis is a freelance reporter and graduate student at the University of Maryland. She works as an investigative journalist at the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland.She can reach at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos