Strategies that provoke innovative thinking





Whether you’re reading an application for the Wharton Summer High School Program or interviewing a teenage entrepreneur on the Future of the Business World podcast, the Wharton Global Youth Program team can’t escape the strong trends. High school students around the world are accepting the start. I will improve the culture. You have a wide range of motivations to launch businesses, nonprofits, online platforms, community activity projects and start something new.

Our recent podcast guest, 16-year-old racial justice activist and software developer Moniola Odunsi, says that a common misconception is that changes occur when you reach a certain age, usually the age of adulthood. think. I completely disagree with this. I sincerely believe that my generation has uncovered this theory. Many say we are future transformants and future leaders. We can now say that we are such people.

Gen Z is a generation of innovators and a core value that is useful in all aspects of the business world. Innovation, by definition, is a new match between solutions and needs and is critical to the survival of the enterprise. Accepting the key experiments of innovation applies not only to entrepreneurs who want to start a business, but also to entrepreneurs who use innovation to stimulate change in large companies and the industry as a whole.

Therefore, it is important to understand what drives innovation and develop tactics to generate compelling new ideas.

Read Professor Netessine’s article here.

Sergeine Tesin, a professor of entrepreneurship and innovation at Wharton School of the Dhirubhai Ambani and Vice Dean of Global Initiatives at Wharton, spends a lot of time thinking about innovation. Recently, at the annual Virtual Whitney M. Young Junior Memorial Conference held by the African-American MBA Association of Wharton School, Dr. Netesin presented “Innovation by Design: Developing the Next Big Idea.”

The field of innovation is very broad and deep, said Netessine, who held a conference session with the help of innovation consultant Elsie Iwase. All you can do to maximize your chances and increase your chances of finding great innovation is to keep generating ideas. It takes thousands of ideas to find some exceptional ideas.

Netessine emphasized three strategies he calls innovation triggers that help create that vast ocean of ideas. Here are the motivations for his three ideas:

Discover inspiration for existing innovations. I was in the UK and noticed a strip of caffeine, Netesin said. When you put the strip in your mouth, it melts and increases caffeine. How can you draw inspiration from this existing innovation and come up with other innovations? You can break it down into needs and solutions. What is needed here is clearly the delivery of caffeine to the human body. The solution is a soluble caffeine strip. Break it down, take only what you need, generate a new solution for that need, take that solution, and apply this solution to other needs. Some possible new product innovations? Caffeine patch, caffeine chewing gum, lotion with caffeine. Dissolvable strips, on the other hand, can also deliver vitamins, electrolytes, and drugs to the body. Consider socio-economic, geographical and geopolitical trends. You can point out current movements such as Black Lives Matter, Healthy Living, Climate Change, COVID-19, Cyber ​​Security and generate startups and innovative ideas based on trends. Supermarket ideas like Whole Foods may be based on the trend that people want to live in good health. Think about the trend, anticipate it, and see that it becomes a bigger trend. The bigger the trend, the bigger your ideas and startups. Follow the market for technological innovation. Virtual reality, drones, artificial intelligence, and even Tik Tok are all hot technologies today. Just as you can see socio-economic trends, look at new technologies and “OK, let’s go to market and think about new technologies that are just getting bigger,” says Netesin. If I can come up with ideas and startups based on this technology, as the technology matures and grows, I will first hit the market and use it before others come. Think about how you can use this technology to improve your existing business model.

How do you use Idea Trigger to think about innovations that could become a marketable company, product, or service?

Conversation starter

Do you agree that innovation is the core value of Gen Z? Why or why not?

Did you use one or more of Dr. Netessine’s Idea Triggers to inspire new innovations? which one? Tell your story in the comments section of this article.

Why is experimentation the basis of innovation?

