Animal Crossing builds a surprisingly cozy 70’s style living room





Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have built a cozy conversation pit inspired by the 1970s. Yes, the community really seems to be digging it up.

Animal Crossing: The latest work from the New Horizons community is in the form of a cozy 1970s-style conversation pit. The latest in Nintendo’s Animal Crossing series is extremely popular with players who are constantly producing impressive in-game titles, even after their first anniversary.

Animal Crossing: Most of the impressive builds from the New Horizons community are inspired by other popular intellectual property, with recent examples such as Anna and the Snow Queen and Resident Evil Village. There is. That said, players sometimes design more realistic ones, but these are often large. However, one player recently came up with an intimate yet striking piece inspired by a decade that began more than 50 years ago.

Reddit userPigment_b recently posted an image of a 1970s-style conversation pit made in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The centerpiece of the room is a huge orange sofa that forms an almost perfect square. Other aesthetic touches to complete the look include a record player, a rotating phone, and an overall orange color scheme.

Many of the conversations that began for this pit were striking about how wide the Animal Crossing: New Horizons player base was. Game presentations may draw a picture of a particular player base, especially a young player base. But instead, many of the comments show that they are familiar with this aesthetic style, and some have made it clear that it reminds them of their childhood. This shows that players of all ages and backgrounds have given the Animal Crossing: New Horizons a chance, but are still actively involved in joining the community.

Pigment_b’s discussion of conversation pits sets the Animal Crossing community apart from other fandoms. All fan bases are toxic and some fan bases are much worse than others. Unfortunately, there are some places where toxicity is part of what defines a particular fandom. On the other hand, it seems that there is almost no such thing in Animal Crossing. The community has built a reputation for its inclusiveness and sharing of ideas. Both of these are illustrated in the comments section of the Pigment_b post. Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems to have taken its goodwill to the next level, depending on how many people helped overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. For the time being, Nintendo’s life simulation series seems to have one of the best, if not the best, communities in the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons available on Nintendo Switch.

Source: Pigment_b / Reddit

