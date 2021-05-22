Judge in eastern Texas rejects Google’s request to move the location of antitrust proceedings





A judge in the US District Court for Texas ruled on Thursday that Google could not file an antitrust proceeding in California to help rationalize costs and witness costs.

In October, the Justice Department and 11 states, centered on Texas, filed a lawsuit against Texas vs. Google LLC. This is a complaint that a search engine company tried to unfairly drive out its rivals with digital advertising. The proceedings themselves allege that Google has entered into illegal agreements, used deceptive tactics to maintain the market and keep advertising payments low to publishers.

“As Google’s internal documents reveal, Google seeks to kill the competition and does so through a series of exclusive tactics, including an illegal agreement with Facebook, which is the greatest potential competitive threat. I did, “said the proceedings.

Google has denied the allegations and has been moving trials to California since January to ease the burden of filing large proceedings more than 1,000 miles away.

In a complaint filed that month, Google sought a change of court because another Google proceeding was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California instead of the Eastern District of Texas. The motion noted that witnesses could not live within 100 miles of the court location in Sherman, Texas, and the additional cost of having two locations instead of one for major proceedings.

“All of these similar proceedings were filed in the Northern California district, which is headquartered by Google and has more relevant witnesses than any other district in the country,” Google filed a complaint in January. .. “The state proceedings in the Sherman District of the Eastern District of Texas have nothing special to do with the case, and there is no allegation to link Google to the Texas District, District, or State. It may not identify a single company or individual who lives or works within 100 miles of the District Court.

“The transfer provides the prospect that one judge will be able to oversee the findings, be familiar with the facts and legal issues, rule negative allegations and preside over the trial if necessary. We promise additional measures for the judicial economy. “

But five months later, Judge Sean Jordan in the eastern Texas district decided that Google hadn’t had enough reason to change venues.

“Google couldn’t take responsibility for proving that the Northern California District was clearly more convenient for proceedings than the Eastern Texas District,” Judge Jordan denied.

This ruling, not at all surprising, was contrary to what most legal analysts thought.

“Google put everything on the table and it seemed compelling,” Paul Sabo, a lawyer who defended tech companies in the past, told Globe. “Judges wanted more, but they didn’t have it. Now Google has to fight in an unfamiliar position.”

Texas vs. Google LLC is one of three antitrust proceedings Google is currently proceeding in courts across the United States. The trial is scheduled to begin in the near future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos