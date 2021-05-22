Xiaomi Mi 11 has sold 3 million units since its release, Xiaomi announced





At the end of last year, Xiaomi announced a new smartphone from the Mi11 family, one of its main smartphone lines. Today, the Chinese giant is celebrating the results of the sale of these models, with a total of 3 million devices sold worldwide.

These data have been validated by third party distributors and are valid for the first quarter of 2021. These numbers were celebrated by Xiaomi itself at Weibo, which celebrated the sale of the Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra models. Several other models in the same series not counted.

In addition to sales, the company’s model also dominates the Chinese Android device market, with some of the best-selling smartphones in the RMB 4,000-6,000 price range.

Even if Xiaomi doesn’t specify this, as enhanced by the GSMArena portal, sales of these 3 million units are probably driven by these sales in China. However, as model availability increases and new smartphones from the Mi 11 family are launched, international sales of the model will increase and the panorama is very likely to reverse.

These numbers are very promising for the company, as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is one of the company’s flagship products, in addition to being the first to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. In addition to a very powerful chipset, the Mi11 family of models stood out with the cutting-edge technology used in smartphones.

One such example is the Mi 11 Pro and 11 Ultra, released shortly after the March 29 “base” Mi 11, with some improvements to the series. In addition to the powerful 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging support, these models have shown significant improvements in the rear camera compared to the manufacturer’s previous models.

In addition to its smartphone sales, Xiaomi has also reason to celebrate with sub-brands such as POCO, which recently became an independent brand and announced that it has sold 17 million smartphones.

Anyway, do you like more articles like this from Game N Guides? If yes, follow us on Google News. Also, join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

