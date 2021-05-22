Twitch’s new content tag is quite late, but needs a backup





In just over a week before Pride Month begins on June 1, Twitch announces a new collection of over 350 content tags aimed at increasing the discoverability of left-behind voices.

The tagging feature, first introduced in 2018, is ridiculously slow, but welcomed by site content creators who have long sought ways to improve visibility on crowded and noisy streaming platforms. It is a change that should be done. Prior to future updates, streamers had only one fairly wide tag, the LGBTQIA +. For many, it was far short.

“Next week, streamers will be able to choose from over 350 new tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, abilities, mental health, and more,” read Twitch’s Friday blog post. “The list of tags includes transgender, black, disabled, veteran, Vtuber, and more.”

There are tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, abilities, mental health, and more.

Check out the blog for more information: https: //t.co/dXLPrlayPX

Twitch (@Twitch) May 22, 2021

According to Twitch, this update “removes the reference to” ally “from the LGBTQIA + tag.” Instead, there is a new standalone Ally tag. A flood of new tags in the future will not change the behavior of the entire system. It just provides the streamer with the ability to more specifically distinguish who the tag is and what it is about, in a way that is easy for users to search.

As for why it took so long, Twitch said the tagging system was built to help creators explain what they’re streaming, not who they are and what they represent. “. The post continues: “We have maintained this distinction since then, and we were wrong.”

Admission to “we were wrong” is certainly welcomed, but the service acquired by Amazon in 2014 has supported non-gaming streams and streamers long before the tag appeared in 2018. Given the fact that it is, it feels edgy and hollow. Comments like the one above make more sense in parallel with the launch of sites in the “Creative” category in 2015 and even in the “IRL” category in 2017.

Well, it’s great to see Twitch admit that he was wrong about something. Even if everyone knew it years ago. But with late admission, the statement seems a bit more jarring, as Twitch is taking a “safe” route rather than more aggressively looking for the creators who were most harassed years ago. I feel it.

That is the real danger signal here. The addition of all these new tags, built around identity and personal views, is great and welcome, but it’s also something that can be easily armed to the creators it’s trying to boost. In short, this new addition should be accompanied by a willingness (which the company hasn’t always shown in the past) to respond quickly and decisively when problems arise and to believe in content better. Creator’s report on bad behavior.

In the honor of Twitch, the blog post seems to acknowledge the history of its shortcomings in that respect. There is no recurring feeling of “we were wrong”, but the section after the post titled “Keeping the Stream Safe” has a clear warning that bad behavior people will face consequences. ..

As with any discovery method, there are malicious attackers who may use the ability to find streams for malicious purposes. Users who use these tags as a means of harassing users who are viewing the tags are subject to our harassment and harassment policies. To protect against malicious behavior, creators are encouraged to be familiar with the moderation tools available, use moderators on their channels, and report anyone who violates community guidelines.

Of course, the action speaks much louder than the words here. Therefore, it is unclear if some of this announcement goes beyond the standard disclaimer. But for the other weird things associated with this announcement, the addition of these new tags represents a major step forward. Hopefully that’s not all.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos