WhatsApp makes voice message speed control available to everyone





This story was first published on April 23, 2021 at 2021/04/23 7:02 am PDT and last updated on May 22, 2021 at 2021/05/22 11:44 am PDT.

Some people speak faster than others. Some people listen faster than others. If you’re worried about discrepancies, especially when someone is listening to a voice message left on WhatsApp, try jumping into the beta channel. The option to speed up playback (as seen in some podcast managers) is currently being rolled out to beta users.

The updated features were discovered and recorded by multiple different users and confirmed by third parties using builds of the app taken from the standard Play Store beta channel. To enable variable playback, tap the “1.0x” label next to the progress bar of the active voice message. Playback speeds of 1.0x, 1.5x, and 2.0x are available, which is less grainy than you would normally see with this type of feature, which is why it’s in beta. There is also no option to slow down playback. I think people with hearing impairments will be pleased.

The variable playback speed feature seems to be slowly rolling out to users. Even with the latest build (2.21.9.4) released yesterday, two different Android police testers couldn’t access it. This actually seems to be a fairly slow deployment, as it was visible to at least some people over a month ago. This represents a server-side change (a moaning signal from the audience), so don’t be surprised if you don’t see the option right away. Hopefully it will move to a general release soon.

Other changes in the latest beta include larger image and video previews, and the option to hide messages is available to all Group Chat users by default.

The server side switch seems to be disabled

According to a new change log posted by WABetaInfo, playback speed control was temporarily activated in beta via a server-side switch and then disabled. People who used to have access to options can no longer apparently. It is unknown why the switch was made and when it could return.

Came back!

According to an updated post, this feature is reappearing to at least some users in the latest beta builds. This seems to be more extensive than the previously canceled rollout. To get the most out of the playback speed feature, make sure you’re running Beta 2.21.9.5 or later.

This feature is now available in the latest stable version of WhatsApp according to the official change log.

You can now listen to voice messages at different speeds by switching the 1x / 1.5x / 2x buttons while the message is playing.

Although officially available, some users may have to wait a bit longer to get this feature, as new versions appear to be gradually rolling out globally.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos