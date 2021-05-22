This horror theme park is full of thrills





Washington: The premier survival horror game of the last quarter century is back with a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster at Resident Evil Village (Capcom, Mature rated M, PlayStation 4 review, $ 59.99). The horror Ethan Winters encountered while rescuing his wife Mia in the swamps of Louisiana was three years ago, and now the pair has carefully moved to a private European city with their baby Rose. A place that appears to be protected by the BSAA (Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance).

Unfortunately, the tragedy follows Ethan, with former rescuer Chris Redfield, an agent of the legendary Stars (special tactics and rescue services), kidnapping Rose and attacking the couple.

Ethan escapes, but finds himself in Transylvania, Romania, and sets up an experience for solo gamers who control their desperate father from a first-person perspective.

Classic biohazard horror awaits

Same as what you see in larger theme parks during the Halloween season. Specifically, the park has a horror zone, a haunted house along the way, allowing guests to roam when ghouls and goblins chase and scare them.

In this case, Ethan has a central hub that hangs out in a place called a village, full of werewolves and monsters. He must finally visit and escape from the four main locations (haunted houses) and their grotesque lords. A castle run by the vampire Lady Dimitresk. House on the Hill, run by the dreaded puppeteer Donna Benevient. A water turbine operated by Merman Salvatore Morrow. And the iron tower controlled by the metal master Karl Heisenberg (think Erik Lensherr).

Ethan also played the role of a fully armed Van Helsing-type character (see Hugh Jackman’s performance in the 2004 movie), and with the help of various weapons, upgrades, and crafting options, he went on a run. Become an action hero placed-and-gun thriller.

You won’t be disappointed to meet Ethan’s various devastated classic monsters roaming villages and mansions.

They include ferocious and sloppy lycans, and undead wielding swords hiding in dimly lit areas. Frankenstein’s army of monsters, and by far the most eerie, bloodthirsty doll in the flock. Next, there is a sing-type monster called Baby, which is under the control of Benevento. Ethan also has the help of a grotesque obese Duke who pops up with a collection of weapons and products to buy.

You need a recipe for chemicals (to make a healthy flask), a semi-automatic shotgun, or a 3-flavored Mitity. A player collecting meat to prepare for this permanent Romanian sausage health upgrade. He got it all with the price and a lot of important information.

Now, my favorite moments of the Resident Evil experience always include the haunted house jump scare seen in the early games and the first act of Resident Evil 7 at Baker House. Players get some of them while exploring the castle as they avoid the vampire Lady Dimitresk and fight the vampire’s three daughters Bella, Cassandra, and Daniela. A cool trio of brothers also comes from swarms of insects.

Players also get a more eerie dose of horror jumps while in the mansion of that cursed living doll. Ripe with dark corridors and puzzles, it’s a dark vehicle studded with nightmare-inducing escape rooms.

However, in most cases, gamers who enjoy the first-person shooter Call of Duty and its zombie combat mode will find the Resident Evil 4 Blood Bus even more familiar.

When you start snipering a humanoid gargoyle flying around a buttress with a sniper rifle, the “fear of turning corners” atmosphere is less scary than the thrilling shooter survival action.

Still, players spend a lot of time collecting and exploring collectibles to sell to the Duke. Weapon creation and upgrades. Also new to the game is the ability to move items to block doorways and use the game mechanics to temporarily dodge attacks with Ethan’s constantly broken hands.

The mood remains eerie and violent in-game, but all have a very familiar fit. Blood splatters, heads explode from fully targeted gunshots and horror music crescendos, and occasional screams, screams, cuckles, and moans all ensure a biohazard tone.

Ultimately, the latest game (8th in the series) tries to please all fans of the Resident Evil series and offers another, often successful, interactive movie blockbuster of about 10-15 hours. I will.

Despite looking for more jump scare, Village is certainly the type of theme park I’m happy to bite into.

This story originally appeared in The Washington Times.

Joseph Szadkowski A graduate of Northwestern University with a degree in Communication, Joseph Szadkowski has written about the Washington Times popular culture for the past 25 years. He covers video games, comic books, new media and technology.

