Evaluation of technology for clinical use





It’s no surprise to my fellow clinicians that the pandemic has spurred innovation in digital health and health technology, as evidenced by the increasing marketing of these new solutions. Our practice has experienced both successful and unsuccessful technical partnerships and has developed a framework for evaluating the best solution for us.

At the core of this framework is limiting the obstacles between healthcare providers and patients. There are already many factors that hinder working with patients, such as computer screens, pharmacies, and insurance companies. The list continues. As a primary care provider, my central focus has always been on connecting with people in my care. Whatever technical partnership our practice pursues, we need to strengthen it, not undermine it.

So how should practice make that decision? What are the factors to consider?

First, technology partners need to be available as well as useful. The final desire of doctors is to implement new tools and products and ultimately increase their work.

It is important to evaluate the learning curve and what you need to ask staff and other clinicians. The time of day is very long and extensive training on optional tools is postponed. Similarly, installing hardware can not only delay the implementation of the tool, but can also interrupt your work. I’m looking for a partnership that can be started on the first day.

In our practice as a family doctor, value is a major factor in determining a partnership. Primary care has no margins in other disciplines and must be cost effective in all decisions. Expenses like expensive new equipment are critical to us.

When assessing technology, we aim to add value by reducing the stress of physicians or reducing administrative work to see more patients. All of our technology investments can help increase profits and need to be seamlessly adapted to the physician’s workflow, especially for point-of-care solutions.

Finally, consider seeking a second opinion. We are always listening to better ways to strengthen our relationships with our patients, but we are less willing to seek solutions. There is not enough time a day to do research and discoveries.

We use referrals and other practices from trusted groups such as the American Academy of Family Physics (AAFP) to get a feel for major tech companies. If an expert like us approves the solution, it turns out that it is likely that they actually saw a benefit in their own medical practice. Finding out if the Experts Association offers any technology partner program is a great place to start exploring solutions.

For example, one of my partners was introduced to a voice-enabled digital clinical assistant integrated with electronic health records (EHR) at a medical conference. It turns out that the company was working with the AAFP. This is the second recommendation from a trusted source that supports our review process.

This technology partner met the criteria I outlined and required little or no additional hardware or onboarding. This reduces obstructive barriers (input to the EHR) while interacting with the patient without the addition of obstacles. Its value is proven by saving time and reducing complaints. This reduced the time spent on patient notes for at least one colleague from about 20 minutes to 3 minutes.

I evaluated technology partners only for primary care practices, but these themes and considerations apply to the entire discipline. Not all solutions are suitable for all practices, but we all need to identify specific goals for technology solutions that reflect our needs and values.

As doctors, we all want to do our job and take care of our patients. As cumbersome reporting requirements become more and more annoying, my colleagues and I continue to look for solutions to bring us back to medical practice.

Jarrett Dodd, MD is a family doctor.

This post was also posted on Kevin MD.

Last updated May 21, 2021

