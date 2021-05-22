Drive the new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA





The Ferrari engine with twin turbocharger, F1 body, and poor posture make it a best-selling car.

As you know, the crazy, bad and dangerous fun and interesting Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA is exactly the kind of car that old Australians understand and cherish.

Below the hood is a powerful engine that allows you to quickly suck on the rear tires of this supercar. Its ground posture, wide tires, and serious spoiler show that it’s ready to ring, even before the exhaust pipe speaks.

Imagine a smaller, lighter, more classic and faster HSV Comodo GTS. This is the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA. However, even if HSV is not RIP, Alfa Romeo’s real competitor is Europe. Mercedes-AMG and BMW M divisions of similar sized cars are closer in size and complexity.

Alfa Romeo easily defeated the Germans. No wonder. The twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 is basically Ferrari’s current V8 minus two cylinders.

The maximum output of the new connecting rod, high speed turbocharger, and Akrapovi titanium exhaust bump reaches 397kW. This is about 20kW more than the Giulia Quadrifoglio Verde version of the same engine. Compared to the Mercedes AMG C63 S’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, the benefits are just as obvious.

The engine takes 1-2 beats to get into a turbocharged stride, but it’s all a fine-tuned elite muscle from relatively low speeds to entry points above 7000 rpm.

The high rev file from the dual pipeline of the Akrapovi exhaust pipe is almost as impressive as the acceleration. Alfa Romeo (Alfa Romeo) claims that 0-100 km / h only takes 3.6 seconds, so the Julia GTA’s profit margin is faster than the C63 S, M3 and M4.

The Alfa Romeo engine provides outstanding power to the wide rear wheels of the Julia GTA through an 8-speed automatic transmission and an electronically controlled differential manufactured by German transmission specialist ZF (ZF).

In addition to the additional power, the weight is also light. GTA stands for “Gran Turismo Alleggerita” and Italian stands for “Lightened GT”.

The name is also derived from Alfa Romeo’s famous past model, the 1965 Julia Sprint GTA. The car uses aluminum to reduce kilograms. On the contrary, the new Julia GTA uses carbon fiber to reduce the weight of the curb by 100 kg.

Alfa Romeo is already using composites in Julia Quadrifolio Verde, but the new GTA takes carbon strength to another level. With the exception of the roof and engine cover, the front bumpers and guard plates, rear wheel arches, and most aviation accessories are made of carbon fiber.

The Julia GTA has many Michelin tires mounted on lightweight forged aluminum alloy rims. Brembo’s carbon ceramic discs and large calipers, Italian brake specialists, are responsible for the brakes. To improve handling, GTA lowered the suspension and reduced the distance between the front and rear wheels.

GTAm (an additional letter for “modificata”) goes a step further. I removed the backseat and installed a half roll cage. The polycarbonate rear window, carbon fiber shell seats with 6-point seat belts, adjustable front splitter and large manually adjustable rear spoiler are also made of carbon fiber.

These spoilers, front splitters, rear diffusers, side skirts, underbody fins and air ducts were developed in the wind tunnel of Alfa Romeo Racing’s F1 partner Sauber Engineering. Team drivers Kimi Rikknen and Antonio Giovinazzi tested the Giulia GTA during the development process.

Whatever advice they give, it’s good. The Julia GTA is very good and can drive the truck hard …

It’s lightweight, but the laser is accurate and the steering is really good. Those big Brembo are also very efficient. When the chassis is engraved, the chassis stimulates people’s self-confidence.

The engine works perfectly with the transmission, whether automatic or shift. Many grunts mean that the Julia GTA naturally slides the rear edge to adjust the turning line. Alfa Romeo is a wanderer’s dream.

Great for going out. Despite its stunning look, the Julia GTA is a comfortable everyday road car … just a car with great performance. In this respect, it is far superior to the shocking Mercedes-AMG C63.

captured? The Julia GTA may be the best sports car in the world, but it can be very, very expensive. Only 500 units are produced in the world (the gap between GTA and GTAm depends on your choice), so we can guarantee your exclusivity. There are only 3 GTA and 15 GTAm price tags here. Price tags are $ 268,000 (including standard cars) and $ 288,000 (including two seats), respectively, outperforming unexpected excellence.

Need big nuts

Alfa Romeo (Alfa Romeo) said the Julia (Julia) GTA is the only legal road car in the world and its wheels are secured with a single nut. This sensation adds an alpha racer aura.

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA

Price: From AUD $ 268,000

Engine: 2.9 liter V6 twin turbo; 397kW / 600Nm

Spread: 8-speed automatic; rear-wheel drive

Thirst: 10.8 liters / 100 kilometers

This ran 0-100KM / H3.6 seconds

