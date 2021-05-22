How to prevent iMessage audio messages from expiring





Will voice messages continue to disappear from iMessage chat? Here’s how to keep them forever:

With the iPhone Messages app, you can send all kinds of content with iMessage, including easy-to-record audio messages. Just press and hold the sound wave icon in the text bar. However, these voice messages do not always last forever.

If you send and receive a voice message and then listen again, you may find that it can no longer be played. Apple does this to save storage, but we’ll show you how to keep your audio messages from expiring so you can listen to them indefinitely.

Expired voice message

All voice messages sent and received through the Messages app will expire within 2 minutes.

For voice messages received, the 2-minute expiration timer starts after listening to the message. If you send something, the 2-minute timer will start when you send it.

This feature is a safeguard when you share or receive sensitive information or information that you do not want to store in your messages. However, you also have the option to keep them if needed.

How to hold a voice message

The iPhone settings select a time limit of 2 minutes by default, but you can remove the time limit instead if you wish.

Go to settings. Scroll down and[メッセージ]Tap. Scroll down to find the audio message. Below that[期限切れ]Tap and[しない]Choose.Image gallery (2 images) Close

Image 1/2

Image 2/2

Now all the audio messages you send and receive will remain on your iPhone forever.

What is a keep button?

If voice messages are set to expire after 2 minutes, every voice message you receive has the option to keep them.

Under the message[保持]Click to save the voice message in the chat and it will not expire. The word “Kept” appears below the voice message.

If you choose not to expire audio messages in the above settings,[保持]The option disappears. Also, notifications such as Kept and Expires are not displayed at 2m.

Instead, only descriptions such as “delivered,” “played,” and “raise” are displayed.

No more audio messages disappearing

No more worrying about the voice message disappearing. Setting an expiration date does not keep audio messages securely stored in the message.

