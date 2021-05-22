According to Wall Street, these two tech stocks are up 72% and 37%





High-tech stocks have recently been hit as concerns about inflation weigh heavily on Wall Street. In particular, shares in Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) have fallen by more than 20% from their 52-week highs, both below last year’s S & P 500.

Still, KeyBanc analysts have set price targets of $ 400 for Coupa and $ 316 for Okta, showing increases of 72% and 37%, respectively. It’s unwise to rely solely on price targets, but they may be a good place to start your research. Let’s take a closer look at these tech stocks.

Cooper software

Coupa’s Business Expenditure Management Platform helps businesses manage, track and analyze corporate expenses. This streamlines inventory procurement and improves efficiency, allowing clients to operate more profitably. Recently, Fast Company has recognized Coupa as one of the most innovative businesses in the world.

Coupa’s business model benefits from several network effects. For example, it collects spending data from across the platform and uses that data to display AI-powered suggestions. As more customers join the platform, the quality of these normative insights will improve and benefit all clients.

Similarly, as Cooper’s customer base grows, so does its group purchasing power. The company takes advantage of this to coordinate group sourcing events, allowing clients to pool resources and earn volume-based discounts in ways that are not possible on their own.

Citing these benefits, International Data Corp. (IDC) recently named Coupa six different market leaders, from sourcing and spending analysis to sourcing and supplier relationship management. That is strong support.

Not surprisingly, Cooper has consistently provided excellent financial results.

metric

2018

2021

CAGR

Customer

700

2,000

42%

Revenue

$ 186.8 million

$ 541.6 million

43%

Going forward, Coupa will continue to gain corporate traction as it seeks to mitigate supply chain risks and operate more efficiently. To that end, management has set the company’s market opportunities at $ 56 billion. That’s more than 100 times the revenue of the last 12 months. Therefore, investors should consider adding this tech stock to their portfolio.

Octa

Okta provides identity and access management solutions. Okta Identity Cloud enables IT administrators to access the right applications and resources to the right users, whether they’re in the office or working remotely. In particular, Okta’s cloud-based platform supports both employee and customer identities, providing a secure sign-on experience in both cases.

In terms of employee identity, Okta has a greater market presence than its competitors, including Microsoft. In addition, Okta recently completed the acquisition of Auth0 in a $ 6.5 billion stake transaction. This should extend the toolkit for developers and help businesses gain market share in the customer identity market.

Overall, Okta’s financial performance has been strong in recent years.

metric

2018

2021

CAGR

Customer

4,350

10,000

32%

Revenue

$ 260 million

$ 835.4 million

48%

Investors should note that Okta’s 2021 net retention was 121%, indicating an increase in average customer spending of 21%. This kind of retention should keep the company ahead of its rivals.

Ultimately, Okta recently launched two new products. First, Okta Identity Governance is an identity governance and management solution that goes beyond identity and access management to support compliance requirements and automate identity workflows. Second, Okta Privileged Access is a privileged access management solution focused on protecting high-profile user accounts.

In particular, Okta’s two major competitors, Microsoft and Ping Identity, do not offer comprehensive solutions for these various products. This brings great benefits to Okta. With the company’s market opportunities expanding to $ 80 billion, Okta is in a good position to grow its business.

I’m a shareholder of Okta and I’m trading at a 20% discount from the 52 week high, so I think it’s a good time to buy this stock.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

