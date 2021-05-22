President of Florida Polytechnic University Appointed to European Academy of Physicians





Florida Institute of Technology President Randy Avent has been selected as a correspondent for the Royal European Academy of Doctors, the university said.

As part of his achievements, Avent will travel to Barcelona this fall for his inauguration, during which he will give his inauguration speech.

We are honored to be selected to join this respected group of the world’s most prominent scholars, diplomats and business leaders, Avent said in a news release. We look forward to working together and contributing to global advances in science, technology and engineering.

Founded in 1914, the Royal European Academy of Doctors studies and disseminates knowledge in the sciences of health, society, humans, experimentation and technology. Its members include Nobel laureates, former heads of state, tenure scholars specializing in economics, law, medicine, philosophy, physical sciences, and engineering.

Since its inception, the Royal European Academy of Doctors has been a hub of scientific discovery and innovation, diplomacy and business leadership excellence, bringing together celebrities from the Nobel laureate community, government officials, academia and industry to bring together humanity and academies. Alfredo Rocafort Nikolau, the president of the company, said in a news release.

We welcome Dr. Randy Avent to our community and are excited to work together to inspire a new generation of scientists to shape the future of our human civilization, he continued. ..

Avent was appointed as the first president of FPU in 2014 and holds a list of achievements, including being elected as a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical Engineers of Japan, who was awarded the 2014 Microwave Image Reconstruction and Machine Learning Leadership Award.

He is also a former Department of Defense Chief Research Scientist and Associate Chief Technology Officer at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory, leading research in a variety of technical disciplines for 10 years.

In our news release, Avent is excited to connect with the best experts at the Royal European Academy of Doctors. We work with them to promote the technical scope of Florida Polys and its contribution to global innovation.

Avent has a PhD. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical mathematics and engineering from the University of North Carolina at Chapelhill, a bachelor’s degree in zoology and a master’s degree in biomedical mathematics and engineering. He also holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University.

