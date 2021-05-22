Preparation, setup, creation: Cricut announces innovations that double creativity





Bring your work to life faster than ever with CricutExplore3 and CricutMaker3

South Jordan, Utah – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Manufacturers and craftsmen around the world can now create faster than ever with CricutExplore3 and CricutMaker3. Cricut is a leader in craft technology that enables people to design, create, and personalize using smart cutting machines. Whether you’re designing beautiful decals, brightening walls, or creating personalized T-shirts for family and friends, Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3 cut at speeds up to 8 inches / sec. Being cunning has never been faster and easier.

Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut, is very proud of what our team has accomplished. We wanted to take this experience to a whole new level, with next-generation cutting machines to allow anyone to create bigger and more projects faster and easier.

As with previous versions of these cutting machines, Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3 make it easy to get creative with a variety of materials such as Cricut Smart Materials (Smart Vinyl, Smart Iron-on, Smart Paper). I can do it. Creators can now create up to 12 feet of cuts at a time, instantly taking advantage of a whole new world of creative potential.

Both machines will be available on Cricut.com on June 10, 2021 and at major retailers starting June 27, 2021.

See your creativity skyrocket in Cricut Explore 3

Starting at $ 299 (MSRP), Cricut Explore 3 can cut over 100 materials such as card stock, vinyl, irons, glitter paper and cork to create an endless DIY project. Providing high quality cut performance for everyone, you can cut, draw, score and decorate your project with perfect text, detailed illustrations, or easy-to-fold creases on this machine.

Unleash your creativity with Cricut Maker 3

Starting at $ 399 (MSRP), Cricut Maker 3 is a powerful and versatile machine with ultimate cutting performance and versatility. From the finest papers and cloths to the tougher materials such as leather and balsa, the machine can produce everything with incredible precision using over 300 materials. Cricut Maker 3 features an adaptive tool system, the only system that intelligently controls cutting pressure according to blade orientation and material, providing a wide range of tools for cutting, scoring, writing and adding decorative effects. Support and create various projects.

Works in design space

Both Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3 are compatible with the easy-to-use DesignSpace software available on desktop, iOS and Android. Whether you’re new to crafting or an experienced manufacturer, Cricut Explore 3 and Cricut Maker 3 allow you to do DIY magic anytime, anywhere.

Cricut Inc.about

Cricut Inc. is a creative technology platform company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. Cricuts’ mission is to unleash the creativity of its users with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of professionally personalized handmade projects. Cricuts’ industry-leading products include the main product line of smart cutting machines such as the Cricut Maker family, Cricut Explore family and Cricut Joy, as well as the Cricut EasyPress, Infusible Ink systems and collections of different materials. In addition to Cricuts’ core products, the brand also fosters an active community of millions of enthusiastic users around the world.

contact information

Alexandra Kenway

[email protected]

