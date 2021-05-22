This Nintendo GameCube is actually a powerful gaming rig





Nintendo GameCube is 20 years old this year. While some of its fame has always been a compact design, one Reddit user has in fact proved that it can push an entire PC capable of running high-end games into a classic console.

Although less popular than its successors like the Wii and Switch, GameCube’s unique design and popular titles, especially Super Smash Bros. Melee Have, have been steadily prospering since its launch in 2001. Affected. -A kind of Reddit gaming rig this week. It is equipped with a NvidiaGeForce GTX1650 graphics card, a Ryzen 5 4500u processor, a 2TB Samsung 860 QVO solid state drive, and 16GB of HyperX DDR4 RAM.

Photo: Cityle | Reddit

Shtil has published a build log here, but it seems that it wasn’t easy to fit so many complex parts into the size of the GameCube. Awkward by today’s standards, the console size is only 5.9 6.3 4.3 inches (150 x 161 x 100 mm). It’s impossible to fit a top-notch gaming motherboard in this small case, so I moved one out of the disassembled one. Asus PN50 mini PC.

Other changes included building a custom mount for the mini motherboard and sandwiching the GPU on top of it. The disk drive opens to let in the outside air and prevent the graphics card from overheating. The external Dell power adapter, and everything powered by the original power button, controller port, and LED indicator, remains fully functional. My personal favorite part: Cityle spray-painted the original black case with a pink shade of pink.

G / O media may receive fees

After running benchmark tests, Cityle pointed out that cramped rigs are fine to run at high temperatures. Its temperature stays at about 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) in the idle state, the GPU reaches about 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius) and the CPU is about 176 degrees Fahrenheit (80 degrees Celsius) while the full load is applied. ) Is reached.

The final product is a GameCube that looks incredibly clean and will be hard to distinguish from the real thing. Cityles is also working on incorporating gaming PCs into Sega Dreamcast. As a nostalgic sucker, I all agree with this trend of modders looking at how much they can reduce technology to classic consoles. Then someone should play Game Boy Pocket.

