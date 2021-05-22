Twitch will introduce over 350 new community tags next week





Twitch has confirmed that it will add over 350 new community tags next week to improve visibility and discoverability across the platform. This allows creators to choose “what they represent” and tags for the games they play.

Starting next week, streamers will be able to “choose from over 350 new tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, abilities, mental health, and more,” according to a new blog on the official website. ..

I was planning to share it next week, but I would like to hear from many people and clarify the record. Next week, we’ll be adding over 350 new tags to celebrate yourself and your community. May 22, 2021

“The list of tags includes transgender, black, disabled, veteran, Vtuber, and more,” the post explains. Remove “Remove references to allies” from the LGBTQIA + tag and create a standalone ally tag instead. These additions do not change the tagging behavior and are completely optional. It simply offers the author more choices. “

The post also aims to clarify "what took so long" to make changes, and when the company released the tag in 2018, "not who the creators are." We have confirmed that we have deliberately designed the system to explain what we are streaming. Since then, we have maintained this distinction, but we were wrong."

The post also aims to clarify “what took so long” to make changes, and when the company released the tag in 2018, “not who the creators are.” We have confirmed that we have deliberately designed the system to explain what we are streaming. Since then, we have maintained this distinction, but we were wrong. “

There are tags related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, abilities, mental health, and more.For more information, please visit our blog: https: //t.co/dXLPrlayPX May 22, 2021

“Independent third-party organizations” such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project, AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, “underrated racial and ethnic groups, LGBTQIA +, people with disabilities, others focused on the progress of marginalized people” He states that he created a new tag with “Experts”. community”.

At the end of last year, Twitch responded to feedback from gamers with disabilities by agreeing to remove the term “blind playthrough” from their tag list.

In June 2020, AbleGamers accessibility advocate and COO Steven Spohn spoke publicly about problematic terms in a broad discussion of the language of discrimination against persons with disabilities. This is when people insert the name or symptom of a disability instead of a negative word such as “suck.” .. This issue was addressed by Twitch and confirmed that the streaming platform would remove the term to promote a more comprehensive language.

