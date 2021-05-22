How to connect Bluetooth headphones to Xbox One





Essential because they are in many aspects of life, the wire is the worst. It’s not fun to meander cables around your entertainment setup, especially if you’re interested in games. They quickly become a problem.

Unfortunately, the Bluetooth headphone revolution hasn’t fully penetrated the game yet. Technically, you can use Bluetooth headphones with modern video game consoles, but all the methods for doing so are costly and some pairing methods are easier than others.

The good news is that you can do it. Method is as follows.

Which Bluetooth headphones work on the Xbox One?

Technically, the answer to that question is “none.” Neither the PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo consoles of the current generation (or the last generation on the Xbox One) natively support Bluetooth audio. It has Bluetooth functionality, but it’s basically just for wireless controller connection. That said, the word “technically” always leaves space for exceptions. Even if the exception is not ideal, it is here.

If you already have Bluetooth headphones that you really like, don’t fall into despair yet. There is a workaround that can be reached quickly. The good news (if you consider hundreds of dollars to be “good news”) is that there are many wireless gaming headsets built with Microsoft’s special “Xbox Wireless” technology in mind. Microsoft’s online storefront has a special page dedicated to Xbox-compatible headsets. The most notable models are:

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 ($ 100)

Kingston HyperX CloudX ($ 160)

SteelSeries firmly 9X ($ 200)

LucidSound LS35X ($ 180)

Corsair HS75 ($ 150)

It also describes Microsoft’s official solution, the well-named Xbox wireless headset. It costs $ 100 and runs on the Xbox One and the new Xbox Series consoles. The only real problem is that, like everything else related to next-generation consoles, it can be hard to find in stores.

Most of the other options above cost more, but you might find it easier to hook them up. Of course, these change over time, so Xbox wireless headsets are probably not uncommon forever.

Official Xbox wireless headsets need to work seamlessly with Xbox One.

Image: Microsoft / Amazon

So how do I get my Bluetooth headphones to work on my Xbox One?

This is where things get tricky. As I said, Xbox One doesn’t natively support Bluetooth audio. You need to get an Xbox Wireless compatible headset like the one above or be creative. We tell you exactly how creative you need to be, but we know that it’s not a great solution and your best bet involves dropping some cash.

If you have an Xbox wireless compatible headset

It’s not long to explain how to connect a headset with Xbox wireless capabilities to the Xbox One console. Just find the pairing button on your headset (check your device’s manual if you can’t find it), and when you’re in pairing mode, press the pairing button on the Xbox console itself. This is the same as connecting a new controller to the console. Unless something strange happens, it should only take a few seconds.

If you already have Bluetooth headphones

Before deciding to connect your existing Bluetooth headphones to your Xbox One, you need to clarify your purpose. Are you enjoying the audio of the game without waking up your neighbors or being distracted by the noise penetrating through the walls? Or are you trying to chat with your friends while playing Halo 3 400 times in co-op?

It’s pretty self-explanatory!

The reason the distinction is important is that wireless devices other than the Xbox can’t really do both. It’s either. Start by listening to the audio of the game. If you’re just trying to listen to the game, a Bluetooth transmitter that connects to the 3.5mm headphone jack on your Xbox controller will work. It costs $ 36 from Uberwith, but according to Amazon’s review, it does its job by sending audio to Bluetooth headphones. It also mentions that the headphone mic doesn’t work, so it has a built-in mic for voice chat, but many reviews warn that the mic’s sound quality is terrible. That is, it should only be used for listening.

Once you have such a Bluetooth transmitter, pairing is just like pairing your headphones with other devices. Understand how to put your headphones into pairing mode (check your device’s documentation as this varies from pair to pair) and find the pairing button on the small transmitter you just purchased. Assuming nothing is wrong, that should work. That said, we can’t guarantee that this approach won’t cause any nasty problems. The Xbox One wasn’t intended to work with regular Bluetooth headphones.

For voice chat, there is a less than ideal, but simpler solution. Download the Xbox app on your Android or iOS, log in with your Xbox Live account, and tap the social icon in the bottom row (second from left) to start or join a party with your friends. Once there, tap the headphone icon in the upper right corner of the app to have a voice chat party. Simply connect your Bluetooth headphones to your smartphone and you can chat with your friends using them. However, you cannot hear the sound of the game.

It’s not great that someone with Bluetooth headphones can connect to the Xbox One without spending at least a little money or trusting a third-party Bluetooth transmitter. Whether it’s due to Bluetooth delays or other technical hurdles behind the scenes, that’s the reality of the situation, but at least it’s possible. Hope this doesn’t matter six or seven years after more new consoles are released.

