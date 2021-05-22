Google News Showcase-Gore Chronicle





With Google launching the Google News Showcase in India, India’s huge journalism media network is now facing a rejuvenation of its ambitions.

Google News Showcase is a platform built to deliver quality news to individuals during the Covid era, along with Google News.[発見とフィード]Provides readers with the news selected in the column.

The initiative by Google Inc started in India after success in many other countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, France, Canada, Australia, Japan, Czech Republic, Italy and Argentina, and in many other countries. Work is in progress.

The main purpose is to provide people with high-precision news. We also provide content from Indian publishers in English and Hindi, making it easy for readers to know the facts without having to manipulate the data. Google is likely to incorporate languages ​​from other regions later this year.

It is based on news showcase transactions signed by 700 news publications in more than 12 countries, including Germany, Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, Czech Republic, Italy and Argentina, 90% of which. These represent the local or community. News-Blood Vendor, Vice President of Product Management for News, claimed that discussions are underway in several other countries.

About 30 national, regional and local publishers have India Asian News Services (IANS) like Google, Republic Media Network, Reuters, Sanmarg, The Statesman, ABP Live, India TV, Zee News, Amar Ujala, Deccan Herald. , Punjab Kesari, The Tribune, Karinga TV, The Hindu, The Indian Express group, HT Digital Streams Ltd, NDTV, The Telegraph Online, ANI, Business Standard, Dainik Savera, The Hans India, The Free Press, India Today group, ITV Network, Lokmat (Hindi), News 24, Prabhat Khabar, and The Siasat Daily.

Simply put, Google News Showcase is a licensing program that supports the news industry and helps participating publishers share their experiences and editorial voices through an enhanced storytelling experience.

Sanjay Gupta, vice president of Google India, has promised Weve to launch in additional Indian languages ​​this year, arguing that it will continue to embrace more languages. As part of the licensing agreement with the publisher, we also paid participating news organizations to provide readers with access to a limited amount of paywall content.

Google is also proposing to pay readers free access to read Paywall articles on the publisher’s domestic site. By doing so, readers can reach content that they may not know, and publishers can increase their audience at once.

It even provides learning journalists to thrive in the digital age, increasing support from news labs over the next three years to train more than 50,000 journalists.

Google said in a blog that it will support online validation, focus on digital tools to combat false information, and expand its program to connect Indian journalists and fact checkers.

The GNI Advertising Lab, which provides training sessions and implementations, has emerged to help over 800 small Indian news organizations increase their digital advertising revenue.

The motivation for huge investments is to help people find quality journalism and quality information, contribute to the sustainability of news organizations, and expand their programs under the Google News initiative. This allows news organizations to attract readers in a whole new way since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shreya GohelIntern, Goa Chronicle

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s point of view. Goa Chronicle may or may not subscribe to the author’s opinion

