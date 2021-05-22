Everything you need to know about upgrading your Apple TV 4K box for the first time in four years-Mark Kavanagh





The 2021 iteration of the Apple TV 4K Box has landed and I’ve been testing it for over a week to see what it can do.

I connected the Magic Box to a 55-inch Sony 4K HDR smart TV.

If you own a smart TV, you might think you don’t need another streaming box like Apple, but there are many benefits to using it.

Cupertino’s tech giant has updated the box for the first time since 2017, and as you can imagine, it has many new features.

These include some great new features such as a powerful upgraded chipset, an overhauled remote control, and a calibration mode that adjusts the screen to the surrounding conditions.

It’s very similar in design to its predecessor, it’s a compact square black unit with rounded corners and only three ports for power, Ethernet and HDMI.

Apple TV 4K is easy to navigate and control to access all your favorite TV apps like Apple TV +, Prime Video, Disney +, Netflix and more.

It includes Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced surround sound support.

As before, it supports AirPlay, HomeKit, Siri and works seamlessly with new services such as Apple Fitness +, Apple Music and Apple Arcade.

Apple TV 4K User Interface A12 Bionic Processor

The new Apple TV 4K box is powered by an ultra-fast A12 Bionic processor.

It’s basically the same chipset that drives the 2020 iPad Pro and 2019 iPhone, and offers outstanding speed bumps in terms of performance and responsiveness.

Siri Remote

The box comes with a completely redesigned Siri Remote with an innovative click pad and new controls.

A combination of quick touch gestures and swipes, and more tactile button presses.

I like how you can use the outer edge of the click pad as a jog wheel to move movies and TV shows back and forth using circular movements.

This is the first time Siri’s voice remote has worked in Ireland (without using regional change workarounds), and like all voice remotes, it’s a game changer when it comes to searching for content to watch.

Works universally with all your favorite apps.

Use Apple Fitness + Subscription Services on Apple TV 4K

The Siri Remote can also be used to control the voice of smart home devices, such as dimming lights, displaying security camera feeds, and using the TV screen to see who is ringing the doorbell. I will.

The new power button means that you can power on or off your TV and AV receiver with Siri Remote.

There is also a new dedicated mute button. I also like the switch with the TV icon that takes you directly to the Apple TV + or back to the Control Center.

High frame rate HDR

In addition to standard 4K and HDR-enabled content, Apple’s Magic Box also supports high frame rate HDR to play video more smoothly than ever before.

I’ve been a fan of the Red Bull TV app for many years. It includes not only live streams of music festivals, but also great footage from many extreme sporting events held by energy drink companies around the world each year.

Red Bull TV is a great way to fully experience the features of Apple’s high frame rate HDR.

Apple TV 4K utilizes an HDMI 2.1 connection to support higher video bandwidth and frame rate.

Color balance with iPhone

Another important change in the new Apple Box is the very impressive color balance, which provides a much more natural color and contrast improvement on the big screen.

Apple Music time-synchronized lyrics displayed on Apple TV 4K

Setting up is easy and fun. The device utilizes the iPhone’s advanced sensors to adjust the video output of Apple TV. You can compare the conversion with the previous conversion. I was surprised at the change in color profile.

It provides much more accurate color, and its effects are reminiscent of the impact Hasselblad’s technology has on the natural color balance used by both the DJIs Mavic 2 Pro and the recent OnePlus 9 Series smartphone camera apps.

WiFi 6

It also has Wi-Fi 6 technology inside to improve your streaming experience by increasing connection speeds and increasing the number of paths to communicate with your router.

It makes a difference. A glimpse of Disney + or Apple TV + shows such as Ted Lasso is a more fluid and seamless experience with the Apples Magic Box than with direct navigation of Android TV-powered smart TVs.

Smart home control

For me, including Thread radio technology in the Apple Box is another big step forward that will allow users to benefit over the years to come.

Threads are a low-power mesh networking technology protocol designed to connect all devices in the home.

The big impact on Apple TV 4K is what a seamlessly integrated Homekit device will look like.

This means that you can easily manage the features of all your smart home kits using the Siri remote control.

setup

If you’ve never used an Apple TV 4K box before, you’ll be amazed at how simple and fast the setup process is.

Simply unlock your iPhone and bring it closer to your Apple TV, and your home network, Apple ID, device settings, and other settings and credentials will be transferred automatically.

The iPhone can also be a remote control for navigating and controlling your Apple TV.

Also, if you have an old Apple TV box and want to upgrade, you can mirror apps and layouts to your new device by simply enabling one home screen in your settings before you start.

Multi-user support

This is a big feature for households where many people live.

Everyone can set their own profile so they can quickly find just the shows they want to watch.

Get personalized UpNext lists, video and music collections, recommendations and more.

Also, within the arcade, each player can track individual game levels, leaderboards, and invitations.

Other features

The combination of the Apple Watch and Apple TV 4JK with the Fitness + app is great, and given the wide selection of top-notch fitness classes and trainers, the annual subscription service is incredibly worth 79.

In the concert hall, you can use time-synchronized lyrics to sing along with your favorite songs from Apple Music, quickly jump to a particular section of the song and repeat that section as many times as needed. I can. This makes it very easy to remember the lyrics of Tiktok videos.

The game on Apple Arcade is great because the platform supports the use of Xbox and Playstation controllers.

And with the incredible Apple screensaver built in, you can view your own photo albums as a screensaver or through the company’s photo app for big-screen hospitality.

Audio sharing is great for late night viewing. Connect up to two sets of AirPods to your Apple TV 4K and enjoy movies and shows with your friends without disturbing others in your home.

Price and stock status

Apple TV 4K will be available in 199 (32GB storage) or 219 (64GB) from the second half of May.

