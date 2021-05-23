Legion Performance Mode Upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X Released in June





Ubisoft may have released Watch Dogs: Legion more than six months ago at this point, but that doesn’t mean it’s finished expanding its open-world action-adventure titles. Also, if you own a Legion on a next-generation platform with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, your game should improve significantly in just a few days.

In a recent update to Watch Dogs Legion’s ongoing content roadmap, Ubisoft announced on June 1 that it will soon push for new updates to the game that will add a whole new performance mode. This patch is only available on next-generation consoles and will allow titles to run at 60 frames per second. This comes at the expense of resolution, but it allows performance enthusiasts to prioritize this aspect over resolution on their own platform of choice.

Check out DedSec, the updated roadmap — includes new QoL updates, feedback-based changes, new dates … and surprises!

Details: https: //t.co/g4qG8tgtIh pic.twitter.com/xYABcIiWA2

— Watch Dogs: Legion (@watchdogsgame) May 21, 2021

Adding a performance mode may be the most notable addition to Watch Dogs: Legion in this next patch, but it’s not the only one that arrives. On this same day, Ubisoft will also bring a new tactical operation that accompanies giving every player a free agent, an elderly woman named Helen. Finally, in addition to something else that Ubisoft is still hiding, cross-generational multiplayer support will also be available on this day.

Overall, Watch Dogs Legion is ready for a big summer. Not only will we get off to a big start in early June, but new DLC, playable characters and missions will be rolled out from July to August. So even if you haven’t played Watch Dogs Legion yet, now may be the best time to jump.

If you’re interested in getting the game yourself, it’s now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Stay tuned for the new Ubisoft Forward event in just a few weeks, as publishers may soon reveal their plans for the future.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos