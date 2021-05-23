One buried Google map setting that needs to be changed now





Do you remember the old GPS unit? Before that, you may have printed directions from MapQuest or another site. Before that, I relied on a real map where no one knew how to fold it quickly.

Today you open your phone and click on the app. It’s easy, sure, but you may not think too much about how much information you give in every trip and every search.

Before you go anywhere using Google Maps, there is one simple change you can make to regain at least some of your privacy.

See everywhere you went

Did you know that Google Maps works even if you don’t have a Google account associated with it? However, not all features are available. When you sign in, you can save places such as your home or work and remember your preferred routes.

Like other navigation apps, Google Maps uses your phone’s GPS location to determine where you are in the world. Every time you navigate somewhere, your location is saved in your profile.

It may seem not so bad. After all, navigation apps need to know where you are. However, all that information is rarely removed from your account. For example, you can see where you were on this day five years ago.

Checking this list is amazing. Maybe it feels like walking down a path of fun memories. Or maybe it will crawl you.

Here’s how to check the history:

After signing in, click on your profile picture to open your Google account or go to your Google account page.On the left[データとカスタマイズ]Click.[アクティビティの管理]Under[ロケーション履歴]Click.At the bottom[アクティビティの管理]Click. ..

You’ll see a map with details such as your saved home or work location, and all past recorded trips.In the upper left corner[タイムライン]You can use the boxes to search by year or up to a specific day.

Try going back a few years ago. If your trip is recorded, you will see a blue bar that you can click on. Select this to see highlights such as visits made, places traveled, and exact routes. You can even see how long it took to get there.

You can turn off this tracking

After you finish your exploration, you can choose to stop Google from tracking your movements in this way.

Open your Google account page.On the left[データと個人設定]Click.[アクティビティコントロール]so[ロケーション履歴]Click. You can switch this off. Note: Google saves your destination even if you’re not using certain Google services.

Turning this off will stop tracking in the future, but will keep a copy of the history.

To delete the location history data completely[自動削除]Click Options. You can choose to automatically delete data that is 3 months old, 18 months old, or 36 months old. Prior to that, it can be deleted manually.

If you turn this setting off, Google warns you that you may not see recommendations based on history or tips to facilitate your commute, for example. Your location may be saved even if you are using other Google services such as Google Photos.

