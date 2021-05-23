The Legend of Zelda Fan Legends Are Not Satisfied With The New Skyward Sword Warts





Nintendo announced earlier this week that it will release a new Amiibo that will work with the next release of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD. This is very common when Japanese video game companies release new first-party titles.But rather than just being excited about the possibility of adding a new Amiibo to the ongoing collection, many fans were quite dissatisfied with this.

The cause of this dissatisfaction with the new Skyward Sword Warts comes from several different things. For starters, Amiibo itself, featuring Zelda and the game’s loft wing creatures, is more expensive than usual. Most Amiibos released by Nintendo usually cost around $ 15.99. Instead, this latest version of Skyward Sword will raise its retail price by nearly $ 10 and return customers to $ 24.99. As a reason for the high price, Nintendo seemed to justify the cost by pointing out that one base contained two numbers instead of one. Some Amiibo collectors are accustomed to paying such high prices from time to time, but there doesn’t seem to be a good purpose to increase their value in this case.

An even bigger reason why fans of The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword are dissatisfied is how to use Amiibo itself in-game. Basically, Nintendo has added a new high-speed mobile system to Skyward Sword HD. This makes it much easier for players to navigate the game world. With this Amiibo, you can quickly return to the sky without having to find the world statues you needed to travel with the original Skyward Sword. The reverse is also possible. This is a feature that many fans felt should naturally participate in the game. Instead, Nintendo essentially locks its inclusion behind artificial paywalls.

Since it was first published a few days ago, fans have slowly complained about their decisions on social media. Nintendo has been known to do such annoying things in the past, but many fans are more noisy than usual about how this is just a bad move. Nothing may change in this situation, but it sounds like Nintendo has generated some bad PR on its own with this practice.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD and its companion Amiibo will both be released on July 16th, later this summer. If you want to know how some fans responded to this situation, read below.

“Frankly shameful”

Locking accessibility / quality of life options behind the amiibo paywall (which never meets demand) is frankly shameful. Organize Nintendo. If you charge the full amount of the port 10 years ago, you should get everything on the first day of the bloody box.

— SBandy (@SBtintin) May 19, 2021 prevnext This is certainly an expensive 10 year old game

They guys want people to spend a lot of money on this Wii game

— Elliot Duby (@elliotduby) May 19, 2021 prevnext At least Amiibo is great

This should be a built-in feature …..

Amiibo is at least cool.

— Austin Hargrave (@PeanutButterGmr) May 19, 2021 prevnext Mandatory “Dumpster Fire” comment

This harbor is a dumpling fire

— TriZard @ PYRA IN SMASH (@TriforceZard) May 19, 2021 more quality of life features behind the prevnext paywall

Oh awesome, great quality of life features hidden behind paywalls

— It’s time to play Joseph Ceretor @Miitopia Baby (@JCeretor) May 19, 2021 Do you remember prevnext Twilight Princess HD actually bringing Amiibo?

And does this come with a Skyward Sword like the amiibo that comes with the Twilight Princess for free? Neatly!

Oh, it’s not. never mind.

— John Riggs (@johnblueriggs) May 19, 2021 prevnext “Kinda Dumb All Around”

The sword amiibo’s towards the Zelda sky is a bit ridiculous.

It’s a ridiculous bonus if you want a cool amiibo bonus, but it’s a quality of life feature that the game might have, but it didn’t even have to be in the first place of the game that everyone would easily call.

It’s ridiculous.

— TAHK0☕️ (@ TAHK0) May 19, 2021 prevnext release date for all Skyward Sword fans

My TL: Skyward Sword HD is overpriced, Joy-Con is overpriced, there is a locked QOL improvement behind amiibo and it is overpriced.

Me: Pre-order Skyward Sword HD, Limited Edition Joy-Con, amiibo pic.twitter.com/GIfvzqFRSg

— Tony ✌ (@ MoneyTone21) May 19, 2021





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos