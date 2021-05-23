Google updates Flutter and Firebase to help developers be more productive





At the I / O developer conference May 18-20, Google announced a series of updates to developer tools such as Flutter and Firebase.

Both Flutter and Firebase make it easier for developers to create apps.

Flutter is an open source project that provides software development kits for building user interfaces and applications. Initially, Flutter had a head-on focus on mobile development, but it changed in 2021.

“Flutter’s goal has always been to provide a UI [user interface] In a keynote speech at Google I / O, Google Product Manager Zoey Fan (pictured) said: We’re on this path by extending Flutter from a mobile framework to a portable framework and updating the web and desktop. “

According to Huang, traditionally, when creating an app, the first thing a developer has to decide is where to run the app. With Flutter, developers can start with the experience they want to create and move to any device they want to target, she added.

While Google launched Flutter, Fan emphasized that beyond Google, the global open source community is contributing to the project. For example, companies such as Toyota, Canonical, Sony, Samsung, and the Microsoft Surface team are all working to bring Flutter to more applications.

“Already, there are more than 200,000 apps in the Google Play store that use Flutter,” Fan said. “Within Google, over 30 teams have chosen to build with Flutter for productivity. To do this, we’ve integrated our code base with Flutter and we have 2 million lines of code to 1.1 million lines. Includes Google Pay, which has been reduced by nearly half. “

Flutter 2.2

In the keynote, fans also announced the availability of Flutter 2.2. This update improves Flutter’s support on the desktop, making it even easier for developers to target Windows, macOS, and Linux from a single code base.

In addition, Flutter’s core Dart programming language’s sound null safety feature enhances security. In addition, the integrated Flutter DevTools feature has been enhanced in version 2.2 to give developers a better understanding of how memory is allocated.

“We helped developers eliminate all sorts of errors, improve app performance, and reduce package size,” Fan said.

Firebase extension

In a Google I / O keynote, project manager Francis Ma said Google’s mission to Firebase is to help developers succeed by making it easier to build and run mobile and web apps. explained. He added that over 3 million apps use Firebase each month.

Ma also announced that Google will extend and release new Firebase extensions. Firebase Extensions is a packaged solution that allows developers to quickly add functionality to mobile and web apps, such as translating text using the Google Cloud Translation API.

In addition, Google is improving Firebase’s performance monitoring capabilities. Ma said developers can now track and improve performance metrics in real time. In addition, the redesigned Performance Monitoring Dashboard helps developers better identify critical performance issues.

Another new feature is Firebase Remote Config. This allows developers to update the behavior and appearance of apps in different audience segments without releasing a new version. Going one step further, Google is releasing a new feature called personalization. This feature leverages the power of Google’s machine learning to automatically provide each user with the best experience.

“Let’s say you’re a game developer and want to balance the difficulty of your game to keep your users interested,” says Ma. “Personalization allows you to set different options and then let Firebase find the remaining options.”

