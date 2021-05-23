Google Ranking Factor 2019: Opinions from over 1,500 professional SEOs





In August 2019, 1,584 experts in the field of search engine optimization (SEO) conducted a survey and exchanged views on the relative use and benefits of various inputs in Google’s ranking system. This report shares the aggregated results of that survey. We repeat the survey each year to show trends in how the opinions of the ranking factors change.

How Google Weights Ranking Input

Respondents were asked if they believed that the ranking input was fixed in the algorithm’s equalization system, or if a particular type of query (or all queries) had different weights on the ranking elements. It was.

According to the answers, nearly two-thirds of the surveyed people think that the weighting method of ranking input varies greatly depending on the query word used. This makes the ranking system very difficult to analyze (because ranking input is very important in one query set and may not be relatively important in another). Therefore, in the following input-weighted result rankings, the results need to be aware of and interpret this potential variance. IE SEO generally considers certain elements to be more important than others, but not necessarily in the universality of this order.

Overview of ranking factors

The question text displayed to each participant was the same. “For each of the following factors, enter your opinion on the weights you receive in Google’s organic ranking system (results of the traditional 10 Bluelink style).”

Participants in the survey were given a scale of 0 to 10 to rate each of the 26 ranking factors with the following labels:

0 – unused 5 – medium weight 10 – very heavy weight

The figure below shows the results from the highest average (8.52 / 10) to the lowest (4.19 / 10).

Consensus and dispersal of opinions

Using standard deviation, there were many discrepancies (ie, responses were dispersed), whereas the survey subjects generally agreed (that is, the responses were crowded around the numbers) for several factors. )I understand this. The visual below ranks the factors by the level of discrepancy.

As you might expect, there is relative consensus on the top ranking factors (“relevance of overall page content”, “quality of site-page links”) and more discrepancies towards the bottom of the list. there is. This is because some SEO practitioners strongly feel that factors such as the use of keywords in domain names and the age of websites have a strong influence, while most practitioners or It suggests that you think it has no effect.

What was most interesting to me was the relatively high disagreement, especially regarding the two factors of “using Google” AMP and “content accuracy due to accepted facts”. In my opinion, a highly responsive distribution makes sense given that both of these are used contextually in ranking algorithms. Some might argue that Google AMP is an element of “all or nothing.” With mobile AMP boxes, even consideration is essential, and in all other cases it makes little difference. Similar cases can be considered for content accuracy. This is used when Google applies reliable parameters to YMYL type queries, otherwise it does not.

Comparison of “Top 10%” Self-Descriptions of SEO Experts and All Respondents

Those who responded to the survey were asked to rate their level of SEO knowledge and experience from “0” (beginners of SEO) to “10” (top 10% of the field). The distribution of those responses is as follows:

The figure below compares the responses from 8.1% (129) of those surveyed who said they were in the “top 10%” of the field with the average of all surveyed people.

Perhaps surprisingly, this comparison isn’t particularly impressive. The biggest difference is in the use of keywords in URLs (-1.06) and the age of websites (-0.97). In general, people with abundant self-descriptive knowledge and experience rated all factors a little lower than those with less experience. Perhaps experienced people have shown that Google’s ranking system is becoming more complex.

Which trends will have the biggest impact on SEO over the next three years?

Each surveyor was asked to assess the following trends based on their perception of the impact on the field of search engine optimization (SEO) over the next three years.

These results show that professional SEOs generally choose layouts in Google’s own activities, especially SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages), decide to enter more industries as publishers and competitors, and technology / Shows that product progress is considered to have a far greater impact than any government, with more competitive or external influence.

Rand’s personal analysis

Comparing this year’s data with aggregated opinions from previous Moz ranking factor opinion surveys over the last 14 years (2015, 2013, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2005) found some compelling trends. I did.

For the first time, Content> Links and Keywords: Keywords were the top ranking factors in the early days of the survey, but for nearly a decade, links have been. Currently, content relevance and quality dominate. I think this perception is generally correct (although the link is still strong # 2). This reflects the great progress Google has made in understanding content that meets the searcher’s intent. The recognition value of anchor text is declining. Link Anchor Text will focus on the top ranking elements each year until 2019. It is no longer in the top ten. Perhaps wrong as an absolute assessment, but in general, Google agrees that over the last two decades (1998-2018) it has broken away from over-reliance on that element. Mobile usability and loading speed is greater than expected. : My impression from the case study and Google’s official statement is that these factors are relatively small, direct ranking factors (but indirectly, link acquisition, engagement, and other important factors. Fine-tune the input etc.). Looking at them very high may be surprising and may reflect that modern SEO often weighs on correlation and causality (as I often argued, correlation in the SEO field is only interesting. Content amount and website age: Both correlate with top rankings, but I believe neither is technically used by Google to rank web pages. I am. I’m surprised (and a little disappointed) that they got a very high score. Geographic Filtering: One of the biggest failures of this year’s survey was that respondents didn’t ask where they did most of their SEO work. I believe that the importance of different ranking inputs varies greatly depending on the language and region of the query. I would like to show that in the future.

In terms of trends, the results were surprising at first. This is primarily skeptical of the impact of voice responses (high scores) and has been googled by joint research by various branches of the US government. But in retrospect, I believe the “three year” period is probably the cause of these consequences. The investigation and subsequent court battles can take a considerable amount of time to resolve.

Methodology and Survey Expressions 1,584 responses were collected by the Typeform Survey, published August 6-27. Twitter, LinkedIn, and email were the main collection methods. Respondents came from all over the world, but most came from English-speaking countries. The survey was provided in English only. 920 responses came from desktops, 654 from mobile phones, and 15 from tablets.

The text of each ranking element in the survey has been simplified to create visual and data charts. The full text used in the survey is below for those interested in accurate representation (which tended to be clearer and more descriptive).

“Please enter your opinion on the weights that Google’s organic ranking system will receive for each of the following factors (results of the traditional 10 Bluelink style). If you think the signal weights are different based on your query, then this Imagine a question, which refers to the average weight of that signal across all queries. “

Relevance of page content to queries (that is, text that is topically related to the keywords searched) Websites and page quality that link to the page Can be considered “relevant” or “important” by Google Use Sexual Words, Phrases, and Content Answer Queries ”(apart from the query terms themselves) Google-recognized expertise, permissions, and host domain trust UI / UXExact mobile-friendly (or near-accurate) content , Title, and page metadata The amount / variety of websites that link to the page (ie, many links from the same site as the more unique link domain) Content accuracy (ie, from Google’s point of view) Whether the page / site content is true and correct)) Host domain link permissions (based on the quantity and quality of links pointing to the entire website) Individual page content (and the author behind it, if identifiable) ) Google’s recognized expertise, permissions, and trust enti related to queries (name, concept, location, etc.) in the content of the page Web page load speed User and usage data signals (searcher clicks) Settings, bounce rate relative to other pages / sites in the ranking, pogo-sticking, engagement, etc. Content publication freshness / up-to-date Link anchor text pointing to a specific ranking page In the content text of the page Location, frequency, and distance of words and phrases that are closely related to the searcher’s query Total amount of content on the page Use unique image / visual examples related to querySite accessibility factors (use alternative text in images, screen Reader usability, color usage, online form design, headers, resizable text, etc.) Anchor text for links pointing to other pages Using keywords in host domains Using in URLs Host domain mentions or the web Related brands in the content above (also known as “unlinked references”) Website / domain age Use of Google’s AMP web component framework The number of external links in the content of the existing page (ie to other websites) Link) Use keywords in host domain names

“How much do you think the following trends will affect SEO over the next three years?”

Voice search as query input (that is, the searcher speaks to a mobile or desktop device instead of typing the search) Voice answer queries like those provided by Google assistants, Alexa, Siri, etc. (that is, the searcher speaks by voice) Reply without screen of results) Zero-click search on Google (query that does not generate traffic to the site displayed in SERP) Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence Amount and display of advertisements in Google search results Changes Google directly competes with publishers for more industries and results (eg Google flights, hotels, jobs, events, maps, plays, books, etc.) Government intervention in technology and web environments (eg EU) GDPR, Article 11 + 13, US Department of Justice, Google’s Anti-Trust Behavior Investigations) Loss of Cookies, Visits, and Web Tracking Data (Privacy-Focused Changes from Browsers, Technology Company Changes, and Government Visual search advances like Google L (from requirements) ens, photo-based queries, or other image search technologies will leapfrog Google Discover and other potential content nudging / engagement technologies Congressional research, Ministry of Justice Action, Government Intervention in Google’s Operations from Plans Like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Google, or Other Antitrust Activities

Raw data for each element, such as mean, median, and standard deviation, is shown in the graph below.

For feedback on this document, or suggestions for what to add in future iterations, tweet @ randfish or email Rand on SparkToro.

