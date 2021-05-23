Small innovations at the heart of the future of television





SAMSUNG / SUPPLIED

Samsung’s brand new NeoQ LED series is a huge leap forward in television technology.

Do you think you watched great TV? Think again. Everything that came before Samsung’s brand new NeoQ LED range is, well, a bit dull compared to.

Surprisingly, the innovation at the heart of a big leap is, paradoxically, really, really small. Samsung has achieved “unprecedented” image quality by reducing the number of light emitting diodes (Quantum Mini LEDs) that generate images with Neo Q LEDs to 1/40. This is not an iterative improvement, but a leap into a whole new generation.

That said, the first thing that comes to mind when you take the new Samsung Neo QLED out of the box is the stunning design. The screen is incredibly thin. It’s not what the TV itself looks like, but what’s on the TV is always the centerpiece, thanks to the adoption of minimalism (Spoiler: Still, the TV looks great when it’s off).

Another innovation is the Neo Q LED Infinity Screen, which reduces the bezel to a barely visible margin. This allows you to completely immerse yourself in what you are seeing, without distractions. Samsung calls it the “Infinity Screen,” and Samsung’s slim-fit wall mounts fit snugly against the wall for a streamlined look.

SAMSUNG / SUPPLIED

The QLED Neo is the slimmest TV the company has ever manufactured.

But when you flick the TV, the real fun of the eyeball becomes immediately apparent. These little Quantum Mini LEDs deliver stunning images with unprecedented contrast and black performance.

Quantum Mini LEDs aren’t the only ones that deliver incredible image quality. They’re in the center (and completely exclusive to Samsung), but their seemingly few frames contain much more.

Take a look at the NeoQuantum Processor 8K with advanced 8KAI upscaling technology that uses data generated from 16 neural networks to generate detailed 8K level resolutions from almost any content. Next is Quantum Matrix Technology. This helps reduce image blooming by providing accurate lighting control over the entire screen.

And with Quantum HDR 64x high dynamic range processing, it further enhances black and bright performance, exposing details with the best possible light.

SAMSUNG / SUPPLIED

Samsung has achieved “unprecedented” image quality

Of course, the stunning images are the finest TV sausages, but the sound is sizzling. Samsung is not hesitant to demonstrate its technological prowess in this area on all 2021 Neo QLED TVs, including innovative object tracking sounds. It’s a bit daunting, but this feature tracks actions around the screen and enhances them so you can hear exactly what’s important. With Q Symphony, the sound gets even more noticeable because the TV speakers and the soundbar play together, rather than when the TV speakers are muted with the soundbar on.

The best way to experience the revolution Samsung has brought with NeoQLED is to see it for yourself. The range is divided into four models and the class-leading QN900A is available in 85/75 and 65-inch sizes. Packed with all the features of Samsung’s world-leading image processing, display and sound technology, these are the ones you’ll want to check out to get a glimpse of where tomorrow’s TV is heading.

The QN800A, on the other hand, offers most of its features in the same screen size, but with a Quantum 32X HDR processor. Both offer an incredible 7680×4320 resolution that far exceeds 4K measured at 3840×2160.

Remember that nothing is displayed yet until you see the Samsung 2021 Neo QLED in action.

Click here for details

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos