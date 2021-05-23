Apple details the new iPad Pro’s Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt, 5G and more in new support documentation





The new iPad Pro began arriving at customers on Friday, with Apple subsequently launching Liquid Retina XDR displays, Thunderbolt and USB 4 support, 5G networking on cellular models, and a new centerstage front camera feature for video calls.

In addition to full-screen brightness of up to 1,000 nits, according to Apple, the Liquid Retina XDR display has 1,600 nits for highlights of up to 40% of the screen area when the rest of the image is black or bright. Supports peak brightness of. Up to 600 knits:

To achieve extreme dynamic range, the iPad Pro required a whole new display architecture. An all-new 2D mini LED backlight system with individually controlled local dimming zones delivers highly workflow-dependent full-screen brightness and contrast ratios and off-axis color accuracy for creative professionals. It was the best choice to do.

The Liquid Retina XDR display can support up to 1000 knits of full screen brightness. Also, if the rest of the image is black or bright up to 600 knits, it can support up to 1600 knits for highlights up to 40% of the screen area.

Apple said the M1 chip is the engine behind the new display.

In addition, the custom algorithm runs on the advanced display engine of the M1 chip and operates at the pixel level to control the mini LED layer and LCD layer of the display separately and treat them as two separate displays. These unique algorithms adjust the mini LED and LCD layers throughout the transition to provide the best visual experience. Local dimming zone transition characteristics, such as slight blurring and color changes when scrolling against a black background, are normal.

Regarding Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4 support, Apple has stated that some accessories can require higher power from the iPad Pro, so Apple has informed customers to disconnect these accessories from their devices when not in use.

The iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) also support a broad ecosystem of high-performance Thunderbolt and USB 4 accessories. Some accessories may require higher power from the iPad, which can affect battery life. To extend battery life, don’t forget to disconnect from your iPad Pro when you’re not using these accessories. See the accessory manufacturer’s specifications for more information.

In line with the iPhone 12 model, Apple has confirmed that iPad OS updates via cellular will be supported on the new iPad Pro if “Allow more data in 5G” is enabled.

Allow more data in 5G: Enables higher data usage features for apps and system tasks. These include high-quality FaceTime, high-definition content on Apple TV, Apple Music songs and videos, and iPad OS updates via mobile phones. This setting also allows third-party apps to use more cellular data to improve their experience.

The new iPad Pro features a new ultra-wide front camera that enables the Center Stage. This is a new feature that completely frames the user during a FaceTime video call. Apple will check the feature settings in the support documentation.

List of new or updated support documents:

The iPad and iPadOS sections of the MacRumors forum are also useful resources.

