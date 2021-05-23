One of GTA Online’s most popular scammer mods has been shut down





Paragon, one of GTA Online’s most popular and notorious fraudulent software, shut down after data compromises such as IP addresses.

The infamous software known as Paragon used to cheat inGTA Online was shut down after its data was compromised. This is somewhat ironic given the fact that this software is being used to obtain sensitive information, including IP addresses, from other GTA online players.

Paragon was one of the best options for scammers, but Paragon isn’t the only one to shut down this year. Another prominent piece of fraudulent software, Luna, shut down earlier this year after negotiations with Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive. Cheating is a big problem in rock star’s very popular games. Not only does cheating bring unfair and annoying benefits to players, but it also leads to the disclosure of people’s information. One of the more extreme examples, especially in the case of Paragon, is that a player can use software to force someone else’s game to crash.

Paragon officially (viaTez2) announced in a statement on its website that it will shut down the software after it has been compromised. The statement apologized to customers and staff and declared that the service would officially shut down by the end of the weekend. Rockstars may not be able to implement cross-play online in GTA due to the large number of scammers on their PCs. The collapse of Paragon could represent a significant reduction in the number of fraudsters.

Dear community, as most people know, Paragons data has recently been compromised. […] The associated risks are increasing until it is no longer feasible to continue operations. Unfortunately, this leads to the decision to shut down to avoid further complications before it’s too late.

Given the huge impact it has had on GTA Online and its players, many legitimate fans of the game will probably celebrate the removal of Paragon. It’s still unclear if the people running it will try to launch another service, but Take-Two could block such an attempt.

Rockstar hopes to make the game a long-term service for its fans by releasing GTA Online in standalone format in November this year. In short, the company is keenly interested in reducing the number of in-game scammers as much as possible. While some platforms like Paragon appear to have disappeared on their own terms, Rockstar has been scammers and others to keep GTA Online not only fun and sustainable, but also safe and secure. We want to continue to pursue fraudulent software more aggressively.

GTA OnlineandGrand Theft Auto Vwill will be released on November 11, 2021 for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Source: Paragon (via Tez2)

