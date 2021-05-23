Alinity responds to the flow of the hot tub and the reaction of Twitch





This week, Twitch finally worked on Hot Tub Streams. This is the type of stream that dominated the platform for weeks and caused a lot of division and controversy in the process. The response is long and detailed, but the cliff note is that Amazon-owned platforms create “pools, hot tubs, beaches” categories and home these streams that were previously classified in the “chat” category. .. For now, it’s not yet clear how this will change the landscape of the hot tub stream, but one of the platform’s most popular streamers, Natalia “Alinity” Mogollon, is a big fan of the response and That is the future platform.

“It’s really really good. It’s really really good. It’s very smart for them to do that,” Alinity said of this week’s Twitch announcement.

Alinity continued:

“Do you want the opinion of someone who has been using Twitch for eight years? Because I can give you my personal opinion about it. Stop Meta. Why people do it. Is because of something like browser placement. Browser placement on channels with 25,000 viewers isn’t high enough to be worth streaming. That’s good. “

For those who don’t know what Alinity is doing, she claims that more or less these streams will be submitted and placed on the Twitch homepage to have a much smaller audience. It also significantly reduces the profitability of stream types because it has far fewer viewers. Therefore, especially for large streamers, the incentive to participate in the audience is low. And while this is a reasonable prediction, theory assumes that most viewers of these streams weren’t actively looking for them. This may have been true at first, but it is no longer the case. That said, the prospect of a depressed audience alone should be enough to stop some people from joining the stream type.

For more information on Alinity, Twitch, and all games, click here or check out the related links below.

