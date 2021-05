Why Apple didn’t put AirTag in the latest Siri Remote

Image: Apple

It’s no secret that one of Apple’s last Siri Remote complaints about the Apple TV was its ability to get lost in the abyss of the living room. Apple could have fixed this with a second-generation Siri remote, for example by adding a handy dandy AirTag. Apparently, the company thought the new remote wouldn’t get lost because it’s a bit thicker.

Apple’s Vice President Tim Twerdahl said in an interview with Mobile Syrup announced Friday. When asked if Apple considered adding a technology like AirTag to the remote, the interviewer admitted that it was often lost on the sofa cushion, Twerdahl said, because the new Siri remote is thicker. Said that it needs to be made to look low to the network device of. ..

We are very excited about what we were doing with AirTags [the U1 chip]And part of that power is the fact that it helps you find things by leveraging the Find My network and 1 billion devices around the world, Twerdahl told Mobile Syrup. To your point, [the Find My network] The most powerful outside the house. Due to the changes we made to the Siri Remote, we need to make the Siri Remote a little thicker so that it looks a bit lower on all other network devices, such as not falling on the sofa cushions.

For those who haven’t tried the new Siri remote, Verge says the Twerdahl has a point and the remote seems to be able to withstand the couch.

Well, I’m not a Siri remote control user, but as a ridiculous fat remote control user, I would like to point out that just because a remote control is big doesn’t mean it’s easy to find when you need it most. My remote was eaten on my couch, hidden in a pile of clean laundry (sometimes on the couch), and kidnapped by a pile of paper around my house. (Don’t judge. Pandemic life, fuss). At least I wish I had a way to know where it was located. AirTag is the method.

This time, Apple didn’t satisfy the frustrated Siri remote owners, but some decided to make the AirTag remote tracking system a reality, at least for older generation remotes. Since the introduction of AirTag in April, clever manufacturers have developed remote cases that allow you to attach the AirTag to the back of your old Siri remote.

This seemed to be the smartest and most elegant choice, given that some of the other options on the internet included double-sided tape, velcro, and sticky silicone. Of course, you can always put the remote on the table, put it in a basket, or otherwise keep it from disappearing. I’m certainly not mastering this yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t.

