Why The Last Of Us Part 2 is a great example of video games as art

One reader defends criticism of The Last Of Us Part 2 and claims that the combination of gameplay and story Naughty Dogs is one of the best ever.

Wow. If Time Traveler had traveled back in time a couple of years ago and said he would write to protect the Naughty Dog game someday, I would have considered this individual a poor fool. That said, after reading the Janus Readers Feature, I felt I had to intervene. I agree with Janus’s opinion on the Naughty Dogs gameplay of the previous game. I personally don’t like uncharted games. The battle is too heavy with terrifying controls.

Also, I think Drake is very punchy. He’s a Friends Chandler, but armed with more than a funny quiz. I also felt that The Last Of Us, a better game, was hampered by poor control and the plot wasn’t special. The most memorable part of the game for me was the opening sequence where the world went to hell in minutes and Joel suffered tragedy in such a cruel way. Also, the first game didn’t get too warm to Erie.

That’s why I would never get The Last Of Us Part 2, but a friend said I would lend it to me and give it to me before. I didn’t really enjoy it when I started it. As always, it had top-notch graphics, and I must also say that Naughty Dog is better at explaining through speech during gameplay rather than always relying on cutscenes. not. This wasn’t fun for me in Uncharted games, as I couldn’t stand anything coming out of the character’s mouth!

Things certainly recovered as the game progressed, and during the battle I actually felt that control was much better than in previous titles. Players are heavily dependent on stealth, and I’m a stealth skill master, so they got better as the game went on! Even when I cocked up, I loved the enthusiastic and panicked gameplay that followed. But gameplay aside, I think it’s wrong to suggest that this would be a better TV show or movie.

I was finally fully invested after some horrifying tragedy happened in The Last Of Us Part 2, setting the tone of the game and seeing Erie embark on a quest for revenge. I was excited to help Erie take revenge, and in my experience I never felt the true desire to kill another set of characters in a video game. Most modern video games have very black and white storytelling. You are generally good vs. bad, and killing digitally is as morally disturbing as making tea.

It was only once that I felt like I was engaged in the quest for revenge of the hero, and it was in the darkness. Interestingly, they both contained your character who couldn’t prevent the atrocities committed in front of you / their eyes.

I don’t know how spoiled I am, but at some point you dominate another character. In many ways, it is the main villain in search of better words. I almost felt sick of having to do this. This person was vulgar and my enemy was alongside Elise. The genius of this was to force me into a whole new set of perspectives until I realized that the tragedy of driving people to a particular path was almost impossible to be moral. This is very easy to do from a complete outsider’s point of view.

By being a video game that literally forces you to live and control the actions of the protagonists, I feel that they are living their lives in ways that other media platforms cannot reflect. The physical connection of this control seemed to subtly force empathy, much as much as a good plot or a great sentence. When I was playing Ellie, I was worried about taking over this character as well as the villain.

The sense of guilty compliance with behavior that you do not necessarily agree with is irreproducible in other media. The feeling of being forced into violent retaliation as a ruler eventually made me think of revenge as an outsider. To that person’s point of view.

At the beginning of The Last Of Us Part 2, I would have described one person as fundamentally evil and another as fundamentally good. These concepts have been shown to be as fictitious as most complex human emotions. I disagreed with Janus, who thought Naughty Dog was more sympathetic to Erie. Both of The Last Of Us 2’s protagonists have been fundamentally hurt by perceived injustice, and I sympathize with both perspectives.

Some may be fundamentally opposed, but if you’re experiencing the same trauma as the two protagonists, you can do the same atrocities in the name of revenge. If there is a fundamental difference in the journey of the two characters, Erie will certainly become self-destructive and irrational as the story continues, but the other characters will become much more subtle and question her behavior. Embrace It’s possible that this isn’t just a cliché of who the real villain of the work is, but that one trauma is older than another.

Outside of this moral story, I tell so many stories that the game environment can be revealed through documents and, more subtly, by the imprints left by the dead individuals who lived within them. I feel it. The highlight was the traces of a family living in an aquarium with stencils on the walls of the children who lived in the aquarium.

As a father, it was really inspiring to imagine this family trying to create a safe environment for their children, surrounded by the horrors of this new world. Further investigation will show how tragically this attempt failed. This environmental storytelling was great, but it wasn’t forced by the player. I feel another reason why it works better than a forced 30-minute excursion on TV or in a movie.

I agree that if anyone was looking for a simple action game, this game wouldn’t be worth it. There are numerous explanations and resource searches between action scenes. However, I think the gameplay was top notch and had better artificial intelligence than most enemies in the game.

The best aspect for me was that outside the novel, coercive actions that controlled the characters through such extreme emotions and behaviors stimulated empathy or at least an understanding of their motives. The hero’s personal journey was praised by a quiet story presented by an environment in which you can explore freely. This complex marriage of storytelling and player agencies is a brilliant example of how video games evolve into effective art forms beyond simple entertainment due to their interactive nature.

Lord Leaping Lynx by readers

