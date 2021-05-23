Google ranked as the best employer in Ireland





Technology giant Google has topped the new ranking of Ireland’s most rewarding employers. Ireland’s 150 Best Employers’ first Sunday Independent / Statista list is based on a comprehensive research project for companies with more than 200 employees.

t consists of tens of thousands of ratings, thousands of employee opinions, and hundreds of company scores.

According to a survey, more than 800 such companies were found in the Republic of Ireland, with Google ranked highest. The company is renowned for innovation, collaboration and employee benefits, and is reported to include complimentary meals and beer in the office. Employees from 60 countries are based in Dublin’s Silicon Docks campus.

Dublin Bus is the highest ranked Irish company on the list as Google’s runner-up. Transport operators are doing well, with the Irish National Railways ranked third overall.

A total of 6,500 employees from organizations across Ireland participated in the survey project and actively recommended employers as a place to work for family and friends who are central to scoring the companies surveyed. Employees were also asked about various aspects of their work, work environment, and their employer’s reputation. A total of 75,000 ratings were collected and employers were ranked by average score.

Owned by the United States, TK Maxx is the fourth highest ranked retailer on the list. The Irish Wheelchair Association has completed the top five as the highest ranked charities.

