



The U.S. X-37 spacecraft can technically carry up to six warheads, and the U.S. plans to deploy eight of these by 2025, which appears to be a serious challenge, Russia said. Jan Novikov, director of Almaz-Ante, a defense technology company in the United States, said. Saturday.

“Officially, these platforms were developed for scientific purposes and, well, surveillance. But with these capabilities and potential, small spacecraft have up to three nuclear warheads. Can carry up to six large ones, “Nobikov said. At a new knowledge educational event.

Novikov pointed out that the United States plans to add two new platforms to the six already in orbit.

“This is definitely a serious challenge,” said Novikov.

Source: RIA Novosti

