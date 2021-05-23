Diablo IV files added to the PlayStation database suggest imminent testing





The full release of Diablo IV Blizzard is not expected to arrive in 2021 and is not guaranteed in 2022, but perhaps some testing is imminent. Why do you say so? Recently, a mystery game with filler ID “WELOOOOVEDOGS” was added to the PlayStation Network database … According to people, the size of the PlayStation game This mystery PS store addition will be uploaded by Activision on both PS4 and PS5. It weighs about 44 GB and is more than 17 years old.

Activision has added an unknown game to its database

Download size: 43.970 GB pic.twitter.com/pEgQlUy3lo

PlayStation game size (@PlaystationSize) May 17, 2021

Blizzard is working on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 and beyond and may share information “before it’s too long”

Age level: +17

PlayStation game size (@PlaystationSize) May 17, 2021

Initially, many speculated that mystery games were related to CoD. Perhaps Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered, Twitter user Justin xrubin surveyed and found and downloaded a list of distributed assets containing the Diablo IV logo.

Yes, it’s definitely Activision. Oberonhttps: //t.co/4PHnkrQPQK Please see. There is a content ID codename “WELOOOOVE DOGS” for PS5 and PS4. Both are Diablo IV. https://t.co/3WjvStPW1L

Justin (@justinxrubin) May 17, 2021

icon0.png pic.twitter.com/HxsSZAAg8D

Justin (@justinxrubin) May 17, 2021

Before getting too excited, no, this doesn’t mean that Diablo IV will be released soon on PS4 / PS5. That’s what you do, probably that means Blizzard is preparing to do some console tests. The full beta is probably still a few ways, but Blizzard is probably planning some kind of closed technical alpha or just an internal “friends and family” test. Blizzard recently updated them to the PC Diablo IV Alpha / Beta Access FAQ. Therefore, the test may be closer than you think. If so, this is promising evidence that the development of Diablo IV is actually proceeding at a solid pace.

Diablo IV has only been officially announced on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and is very likely to be announced on Xbox Series X / S and PS5 as well. The release date has not yet been set. At this year’s BlizzCon, let’s first take a look at the game’s updated Rogue class.

The source link Diablo IV file added to the PlayStation database suggests an imminent test







