Twitch finally adds transgender, black and other community content tags





Starting next week, Twitch will add more than 350 new community tags to its streaming platform related to gender, sexual orientation, race, nationality, abilities, mental health and other categories, the company said in a blog post on Friday. ..

According to Twitch, the list of new tags includes transgender, black, disabled, veteran, Vtuber and more. It also overrides the standalone ally tag and removes the reference to ally in the LGBTQIA + tag. In a blog post, Twitch thanked the trans community for clamoring for a dedicated transgender tag.

This is one of the most popular demands we’ve heard, and the simple truth is that this should have been done sooner.

Twitch tags are a category that streamers use to increase their discoverability on increasingly crowded platforms. When Twitch removed the ability to create custom user-generated communities and switched to preselected tags in 2018, the new system protested because it significantly omitted some marginalized community tags. I urged you.

In addition, Twitch has pushed all queer creators and content under the wider LGBTQIA + tags. Critics say it made the discovery of transgender streamers more difficult. Many streamers have since asked Twitch to incorporate new ways to increase visibility for groups excluded from that category.

Well, it took a few years, but Twitch finally listened.

When it released the tag in 2018, the company said on Friday that it released the tag to facilitate discovery, help creators explain the content, and help viewers find the stream they’re interested in. We deliberately designed the system so that we could describe what we were streaming, not who the creators were or what they represented. Since then we have maintained this distinction, but we were wrong.

He added that the Twitch community is very diverse and the tags available to creators need to reflect and celebrate.

Of course, these new tags run the risk of malicious actors using them as weapons to harass the creators themselves who intend to spotlight them. Given that threat, if Twitch finds out that it is using these tags for targeted harassment, it will be subject to its harassment and harassment policies and may lead to suspension. I warned preemptively.

For more information on the new tag, Twitch will be hosting a live stream on its channel at 12:30 pm EST on May 26, responding to questions from the community.

This news follows the announcement of Twitchs, a category dedicated to so-called hot tab streamers. Twitch’s growth trends over the last few months, as the name implies, include streamers simply hanging in hot tubs or other bodies of water and chatting with viewers (according to Twitchs rules, streamers are contextual. Can only be displayed on the swimsuit camera when appropriate).

Queues anger from (almost) men who accuse (almost) female streamers of exploiting loopholes to use female weil to gaze at the scenery. In response, on Friday Twitch dispelled the controversy with a blog post containing my favorite official statement from tech companies to date.

