Greek Australian man creates Google map of Greek church connecting Greeks all over Australia





Costa Dantos, a 22-year-old Greek of Australian descent, created a special map on the Google Maps platform to record and upload data for all 163 Greek churches and monasteries across Australia.

A Sydney-born man explained that he was looking for a way to connect Greek expatriates of all ages living in Australian cities and remote towns by sharing a map on his Facebook page.

As he said, he took this voluntary initiative because he could not find an edited list of churches in every corner of the country.

Costa reportedly took eight years to complete the project. The project is now available for free to anyone through Google Maps.

I’ve wanted to make it since I was 14 years old. Costa writes that no other map has been created anywhere.

This project required me age and a lot of prior research, as some churches have limited information about them, and I also included pictures of each church, he said. He added that he demanded that fellow Greeks and Australians point out mistakes and omissions, which they may find on his map to make it more accurate.

In addition to monasteries, the Costas map includes most of the Greek Orthodox, evangelical, archdiocese, and other churches throughout Australia.

The release of the map received a positive response from the Facebook community and began a dialogue between Greek diasporas across Australia.

The post quickly collected hundreds of likes and comments from Greek-Australian people. They thanked him for his efforts, helped modify and add maps, and started talking to each other.

The map attracted the attention of the Greek media, and ERT1 TV (equivalent to ABC News in Greece) asked Costa to participate in the morning news program. He is an active member of the Parish of Sydney, to promote ancient and modern Greek culture throughout his life.

I’ve always liked Greek churches and their history, but I also love learning about geography and other Greeks here in Australia, Costa said in Greek.

Knowing where the other Greeks live and wanting to connect them with this map, I was able to collect data on all Greek churches in Australia, starting from Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

He also said he was convinced that the map contained all Greek churches in the country, even the farthest churches near Darwin in the Northern Territory.

Costa, whose mother is from Karditsa, Greece and whose father is from Halkidiki, concludes the interview on a Greek television channel.

Costa Dantos posts on Facebook about his google map of the Greek church in Australia

Costa, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the University of New South Wales in May 2021, was also actively involved in promoting the blue lighting requirements of the Sydney Opera House with the support of the Greek and Australian communities in March. did. White color to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution.

Costa has petitioned change.org to ask fellow Australians to display the Greek flag at the Sydney Opera House on March 25th, Independence Day.

The Greek community in New South Wales and Australia has played a major role in Australia’s development and has hosted many events at the Sydney Opera House. This year marks the 200th anniversary of Greece’s independence from the Ottoman Empire, so I don’t expect an annual exhibition.

The Costas petition immediately received 1,000 signatures and overwhelming responses from Australians from Greece and non-Greece.

All Greeks in the world, all Sydney Ciders, all 180,000 Greeks in New South Wales, and nearly one million Greeks across Australia are the most in our national calendar on a 100-year holiday. Hope to show a change of heart so that you can see the important days go home with our favorite Australian icon.

The Costas petition, posted on change.org to display the Greek flag at the Sydney Opera House on March 25, received over 1,000 signatures from fellow Australians.

A photo from the Costa Dantos Facebook page.

