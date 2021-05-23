Redmi Note 82021 Official Teaser Reveals Front Design





Officially released in 2019, Redmi Note 8 was a huge success with over 25 million worldwide sales. To commemorate this milestone, the company announced the announcement of a new device called the Redmi Note 8 2021. It is also said that the next smartphone with fine-tuned visuals and hardware may be limited to some European markets.

It has not yet been confirmed if the Redmi Note 82021 will be announced in May or June of this year. However, the release date doesn’t seem to be that far ahead, as the company continues to release more teasers that reveal its features one by one.

Redmi Note 8 2021 Design Teased

Currently, a Chinese smartphone maker has released the front design of the Redmi Note 82021 via the official Twitter handle. Similarly, the Redmi Note 8 2021 may show off a notch on the front water drop to provide space for the selfie camera sensor. In particular, the original Redmi Note 8 also featured the same design with a water drop display.

The company hasn’t shed light on the rear panel of the smartphone yet, so you’ll have to wait to see if there’s a change in the rear design or if it’s the same as the original device.

Redmi Note 82021 Expected specifications

Recently, it was discovered that Redmi Note 8 2021 has cleared the Bluetooth SIG and FCC certification databases for model number M1908C3JGG. The authentication database also claimed that smartphones could arrive with Bluetooth 5.2 and MIUI 12.5. The Redmi smartphone in question seems to be able to charge with a 4000mAh battery.

In addition to this, there are rumors suggesting that the Redmi Note 82021 may arrive on an LCD display with FHD + resolution and a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. Internally, the device is believed to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of storage space.

When it comes to imaging, the upcoming Redmi smartphone is said to show off its 48MP primary camera sensor on the back and a high-capacity battery that supports 22.5W fast charging technology. Given the potential launch, we expect more details to be posted on the web in the coming days or weeks.

