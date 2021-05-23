Lightweight aluminum racer “Lulu” advances to Hot Wheels Legend Final





Built in the garage, the Street Legal Aluminum Car will be one of the 10 finalists underway on this year’s tour. Lulu was handcrafted by Paul Calenian, a former engineer in Santa Fe, New Mexico. With GM’s crate engine, low racers have already covered 5,000 miles. The winner of the tour will be announced in November and will be a Hot Wheels toy that anyone can buy.

The focus is on the circle of finalists on the 2021 Hot Wheels Legend Tour. This week Mattel announced the latest winner from one of the tour stops: a completely street-legal aluminum racer called Lulu. The low, shiny vehicle secured its position as one of the 10 finalists competing in November, and the winner appeared in the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, becoming a 1:64 Hot Wheels die-cast toy. .. ..

A handmade vehicle based roughly on Mickey Thompson’s 1963 Harvey Aluminum Special IndyCar, it set 35 national and eight international speed records at the time. Lulu was put together by retired engineer Paul Calenian, 70, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Karenian built Lulu in the garage for seven months and spent at least 1,500 hours and $ 35,000 on the project. While General Motors’ turbocharged 4-cylinder LTG crate engine was originally valued at 275 horsepower and 295 lb-ft torque, his team of Carenian and Lulu was 1530 lbs using a 6-speed manual gearbox. Increased to 325 horsepower. .. The engine is structurally mounted behind the driver.

Lulu’s exterior is made of shiny aluminum and can’t be missed even on sunny days. Lightweight vehicles also use an aluminum frame and coil suspension. Karenian already has 5,000 miles in his car, but knows that Lulu’s street legal side doesn’t exactly show that the car is particularly special. It was easy to register because he was a “wild west who can motor-plat donkeys” to Autoblog Lulu, who lives in New Mexico last fall. According to the FF Journal, Karenian is working on another custom design called “Lu2”. It uses the BMW K1600B MC engine and is expected to weigh about 850 pounds.

Kershaen also participated in other competitions, including a virtual car show that benefits the Children’s Miracle Network in New Mexico last fall, when he nominated Elcamino Supersport as the winner in 1969.

Other competitors to Lulu’s winning Hot Wheels Legend Tour Stop include the 1962 Ford Falcon, the 1966 Novetta, and the modified version of the 2007 Jaguar XK.

