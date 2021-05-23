Google applies for a patent for an under-display camera designed for future Pixel models





Google filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) last September for a smartphone with a selfie camera at the bottom of the screen (probably Pixel). The ZTE Axon 20 already has such a feature, and other manufacturers such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo may launch their phones this year using the bottom-screen selfie camera. , Eliminating the need for notch and punchhole cameras, manufacturers can reduce the size of mobile phone bezels to create end-to-end screens. According to LetsGo Digital, Google’s patent on the under-display selfie camera for the Pixel improves on the poor quality results of current technology.

Pixel 7 concept

Pixel 7 series. Alternatively, the under-display camera technology could be ready for display analyst Ross Young to use on a foldable Google phone that is rumored to appear later this year, perhaps in August. The code for the foldable Pixel has also recently been published. This patent describes a mobile phone or tablet with a full-screen display and a front camera with other sensors underneath the display. The second screen is located at the bottom of the main screen, opposite the camera. There is a prism between the camera and the auxiliary display.

If the camera is powered off and not in use, the prism will reflect the content of the second screen on the main display. When you turn on the camera, the prism rotates and the incoming light reaches the camera, allowing users to take high-quality photos and videos. The small auxiliary display includes a perimeter sensor, a proximity sensor, and / or an IR sensor, the latter of which can support 3D face recognition.

Google applies for patent for under-display selfie camera

You may remember that the Pixel 4 line included Face Unlock, but Google has returned to the fingerprint scanner for subsequent models. The company has suggested that this feature may come back someday, which could be the day the Pixel 7 series will be released next year.

