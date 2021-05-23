Early copies of biomutants are out in the wild





Biomutant isn’t going to be released until next week, but at least one says they have a copy prior to the official release of the game.

Biomutant is not expected to hit retail stores until June 25th. However, it seems that at least a few copies of Biomutant were released a few days before the official release. It’s not clear how many are out, but at least one gamer managed to get it.

The launch of the latest project from THQ Nordic ran into several issues, including performance issues for the PS4 version. The company also can’t run Biomutant in native 4K on Sony’s next-generation console, but the game can run in native 4K on the Xbox Series X, which offends those who follow the title development. However, when a Reddit user provided evidence that he had a PS4 version of the game, the accompanying post did not focus on negatives.

Reddit user Level_Headed_Gamer went to social media to view a photo of the box and gave a little review of what he had played so far. He called Biomutant a blend of Jade Empire and parables. This photo raised some questions from other fans who were wondering if the game was worth picking up when it went on sale next week.

One of the questions about the game asked about Biomutant’s performance on the PS4. Level_Headed_Gamersaidhe believed that the performance was “solid 80%”, but added that sometimes stuttering occurs when the action is ratcheted up. He said stuttering could be annoying and wondered if there was a day 1 patch that could land at launch.

Performance was one focus, but value was another. Another Reddit asked Level_Headed_Gamer if the performance was worth buying a PS5. He replied that it wasn’t worth the $ 700 that would cost him to get a next-generation console from Scalper, but said it was good enough for people to enjoy it on the PS4. The response suggested to the user if the person was fully interested in the PS5 and would be willing to drop some additional dollars. You have to wait until a special PS5 bundle transaction takes place.

Whether Biomutant is worth buying a PS5 depends on the individual user, but those who want to know what the game is don’t have to wait too long. I’m still wondering if there’s a day’s patch that can improve the performance of the PS4. The developers have stated that they have problems running the game successfully on that platform, but have not confirmed if they are ready to be fixed on the release date.

Biomutant will be released on PS4 and Xbox One on May 25th.

