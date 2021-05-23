Google Pixel 6 Rumors: Why Google Worries Maybe It’s Lost





Google Pixel 6 seems to have changed significantly from Google Pixel 5 based on a recent leak, so it can be difficult to determine if two phones are related. What’s less clear is whether the Pixel experience will survive such an overhaul.

Android enthusiasts have a great deal of respect for the properly implemented version of Android and its excellent photo post-processing on Pixel smartphones, but this hasn’t led to much Pixel sales. The latest leak from the Pixel 6 claims that Google is taking hardware clues from its rivals, despite its strange design.

Undoubtedly, it doesn’t hurt Google to shake things that much, but beyond the aesthetics of the phone, Google seems to be more in line with other Android phone makers after the 5th generation device. It’s a little sad to see I’m trying to do something different.

Recently, I’ve seen some fascinating leaks on the Pixel 6. In particular, the rendering provided by JonProsser and OnLeaks. These renderings show how much Google is changing Pixel’s formulas, even if you don’t yet have a complete grasp of the phone’s specs.

The leaked design you can see in the images on this page doesn’t look like any other current Android phone. That’s a good thing. Unfortunately, Android smartphones tend to mix with each other when it comes to design.

With a central punch hole, narrow side bezels, horizontal bar on the rear camera, and black, white, and orange color schemes, the Pixel 6 looks as wild as a concept phone. However, Prosser and OnLeaks guarantee that it is the final design. It will be available for purchase later this year.

Beyond the rumored design, the refreshed exterior also shows major internal changes. And that’s the source of my worries that Google is making the Pixel more common.

Pixel 6’s looming identity crisis

As an example of Google’s support for Samsung, OnePlus, and other major Android smartphones, the Pixel 6 will be the first Pixel with three cameras, according to a Prosser leak. During the first three generations of the Pixel, Google was firmly determined that only one rear sensor was needed to take great pictures. Even when Google moved to multiple rear cameras on the Pixel 4, we decided to use a small number of two, which is unusual for Android’s flagship device.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

However, Android smartphones, regardless of price, tend to be crazy about the idea that you need three or more cameras to take seriously. Google has repeatedly proven that Pixel smartphones can take snapshots equal to or better than their competitors, and regularly puts their devices on the list of the best camera phones. If this rumored triple camera is the reality of Pixel 6, it could signal the end of the convenience and simplicity that defined photography on Google smartphones.

This is a case similar to the size of a phone. Google was one of the supporters in the Android market for making mobile phones with screens larger than 6 inches. There’s definitely a niche in compact phones, which was what the Pixel did with non-XL models. However, with the rumored 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch models on the Pixel 6, Google risks losing another unique quality.

Speaking of the XL name, Prosser says the suffix will not revert to the Pixel 6, but will be replaced by the Pixel 6 “Pro,” like the iPhone 12 Pro and many other major flagships. Adopting a Pro title makes some sense, as it’s a common way to specify the best version of your phone. But that would be another step from the familiar Google.

Pixel6 silver lining

Hardware leaks don’t fill me confidently, but I’m hoping Google will put a needle between the current Pixel and the theoretical new Pixel. It starts with software.

Google is essentially a software-oriented company, with the Android and Pixel teams not joining in the hips, but expects the Pixel 6 to offer the cleanest version of Android 12 like its predecessor, the Pixel.

Another big rumor change is that it stimulates hope, not fear, and Google is designing its own chipset for the Pixel 6. Instead of using the same Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon as most other Android phones, Google is reportedly working on a “Whitechapel” chip. Unique design. Undoubtedly, this is a move that follows Apple’s A-series chips, Samsung’s Exynos chips, etc., but the benefits of using your own chips are up to Google. With control over the most basic hardware and Android features, the Pixel 6 has the potential to be the ultimate Android experience, even if you don’t have the power to rival the iPhone 13 or Samsung Galaxy S22.

If Google follows a recent release pattern, Pixel 6 could come out in the fall. It will be early October. It leaves enough time for further leaks and teasing to provide a clearer picture of Google’s plans. But based on what is known so far, we feel at the forefront of a whole new kind of Pixel smartphone, for better or for worse.

It makes sense for Google to tailor its purpose to where smartphone shoppers appear to be spending money. Don’t forget to leave it as Google updates the special elements of the pixel line. It’s these that have helped the Pixel from the beginning, and I hope the more impressive shell will convince more people to rate them.

