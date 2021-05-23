Innovative Engineering Students-The New Indian Express





Express news service

Guntur: Designed by a 21-year-old ANU student in the Guntur district, the watch can detect if a person is suffering and share GPS location with authorities and family.It’s not electricity or a battery, but it works with body temperature

Technology can be the solution to many problems. A 21-year-old engineering student has designed a wristwatch that can detect if a person is suffering and share the GPS location with the nearest police station, hospital, or even family in just 10 seconds. This technique can be especially useful for women.

Betara Zita Chandra Raju, who is in the final year of engineering (mechanical department) at the University of Achara Nagarjuna, designed a watch almost three years ago that uses body movements and nearby sounds to analyze the situation. Say there is. His product, which converts body heat into electricity and can operate without charging or batteries, was one of the top 10 innovations at Smart India Hackathon in 2018.

Raju, who was fascinated by science and innovation even as a student, said: Many people die because they can’t help in time. So I wanted to do something about it, but the result was a “self-powered rape and accident detection” watch. Talking about his future plans, he says he has some ideas that he can work on, but instead develop a watch for everyday use. “What we need is a little encouragement and guidance for successful innovation.”

Regarding one of the other projects that won the 2020 edition of the Smart India Hackathon, he said: “In 2019, many states were heavily affected by the floods, killing about 1,600 people. Investigations show that most of the deaths were due to certain delays in trapped people. So I and my classmates Nagasai Ganesh, Manicanta, Cedarta, and Planita provided image processing capabilities to help identify traps in the event of a flood or other disaster, with the help of machine learning. We have developed an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with. The RGB camera and infrared camera work at the same time and can be used effectively at night even in the presence of trees and bushes. To achieve this, the image processing accuracy is 96%. Created an efficient dataset of. ”

Bethala Geeta Chandra Raju and his modified watch | Express

Designed for inspection in flood-affected areas, UAVs can be operated from anywhere within 150 kilometers. “Wi-Fi, Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM), or the Internet can be hit and fail in the event of a disaster, so we use a different approach for effective and long-distance communication. We have created a module and developed a mobile application that uses an offline GPS location. The range of this device is over 150km.

The mobile application retrieves the data and plots the trapped locations on the map. This allows rescue and search teams to go directly to that particular location rather than searching the entire area, “he explained of the group’s recent ventures. College startups and innovation cells encourage students like Raju to try out their ideas. Assistant Professor Md Touseef Ahmad, the coordinator of the cell, played an important role in their achievements.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos