Odyssey expansion widely criticized by fans





Elite Dangerous fans are angry with the buggy release of the Odyssey extension, which is expensive to unlock and full of performance issues.

Odyssey, the latest extension to Elite Dangerous, has been widely criticized by fans for its myriad of bugs and poor performance. Internet-based social media chatter from the Elite Dangerous community shows that fans aren’t happy with the release, and the expansion was bombed by unsatisfied players.

Elite Dangerous is Frontier Developments’ leading space flight simulation game. Unlike other spaceflight games, Elite Dangerous doubles the realistic elements of spaceflight and represents the entire Milky Way galaxy in an open world on a 1: 1 scale. Originally, the game was aimed at making money through smuggling, piracy, and exploration of over 400 billion star systems with fully scaled planets and satellites. When released, humanity was the only life form in the entire galaxy until October 2016, when an extinct alien race was discovered. This was the last major update before the Odyssey, adding the ability for players to explore the planet on foot.

The Odyssey was released on April 9th, and players soon realized that the extension was full of bugs and performance issues. According to PCGamer, many players are facing problems. Only fans using the most expensive high-end computers seem to report a smooth gameplay experience. Players are also upset, as the expansion has reportedly added very little content to speak. With the inability to use VR rendering on surface crafts and space flights, we could even break many of the features that already existed in the game.

In response to the launch of this annoying extension, many fans have reviewed the game’s bombing and Steam expansion. At the time of this writing, the expansion score was mostly negative, with only 33% of all reviews reading positive. This is a big change for the Elite Dangerous image. Many years of space simulators have taken years to build a reputation among enthusiastic fans of realistic space flight.

This extension was a whole new step for Elite Dangerous, adding many new features and expanding content that was already part of the game. This extension adds a new first-person experience of walking on the planet, but players are dissatisfied with the fact that this new feature is almost insubstantial. Players can now walk on the surface of the alien world, but there isn’t much to do there. Also, there are only a handful of planets to find and investigate. Most seem to have just been copied and pasted.

It’s always unfortunate when the studio releases buggy updates, especially those that players have to pay for. However, post-launch support can be of great help in redeeming disgraceful games. Man’s Sky hasn’t been shown to be a great example of how developers can revive the infamous game. Hopefully, Elite Dangerous will be able to fulfill the promises made by the Odyssey Expansion.

Liv Harris is an Australian freelance journalist based in Sydney.

