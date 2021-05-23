Climate X factor





Climate change and biodiversity loss are the most pressing challenges of our time, so all responsible political leaders must provide long-term policies to effectively tackle them. Hmm. You need a clear strategy based on achievable goals, and you need to be bold in deploying all the means at your disposal. In particular, reliable climate strategies require proper consideration of technological innovation. Finland’s climate goal is one of the most ambitious in the world, with the goal of neutralizing the climate by 2035 and soon becoming carbon negative (removing more atmospheric carbon than emitted). It is one. My country aims to be a leader in developed countries by leading a circular economy that focuses on sustainability and waste elimination as well as emission reductions. Our plan is to double resource efficiency and circulation (the proportion of all materials fed back to the economy) by 2035. These are important benchmarks on our way to becoming the first country to free ourselves from fossil fuels. But without better ways to protect our precious natural resources, it is impossible to reach our climate goals. Scientific discoveries, new technologies and innovations play a central role in long-term solutions, but first all national leaders need to consider more closely how to keep the country away from fossil fuels. There is. The focus should be on increasing the use of fuels and energy sources that do not compromise biodiversity. Emissions must be reduced throughout the life cycle by promoting fuel intake that complies with strict sustainability standards. For example, by-products of biomass fuels can be used in high-quality, sustainable and biodegradable products such as textiles and construction materials, which can be reduced to protect biodiversity. Demand for resources harvested from our forest. “Power-to-X” conversion technology also opens the door to various processes that convert electricity into heat, hydrogen, or synthetic fuels. With more investment and innovation, these technologies will enable the production of synthetic fuels from coal, oil, natural gas and captured carbon dioxide emissions. Here you can start with the bio-based industry, cement kilns, and existing industrial flue gases produced by solid waste incinerators. But soon, new technologies could be developed to collect exhaust from office buildings, or even by direct air capture (DAC), to take advantage of less concentrated carbon sources. The experiment is already underway. Using hydrogen produced by electrolysis, CO2 emissions from industrial plants and DACs can be a source of synthetic liquid and gaseous fuels for carbon-neutral road, sea, and air transport. These methods produce synthetic methanol as an intermediate product that can be converted to gasoline, kerosene, or diesel. It may sound strange, but it won’t be long before we can produce fuel from thin air. These new technologies and processes may start with a large price tag. However, as we have seen with solar panels and fuel cells, the cost of technology tends to plummet as soon as its use begins to expand. In addition, markets for other new climate-friendly technologies are developing rapidly, but they vary in depth and scope depending on the level of government support (through measures such as fuel mix regulations and carbon prices). For example, promising new hydrogen-based technologies require significant increases in fossil fuel-free electricity generation to achieve scale. However, this need can be met by expanding the use of wind and solar, which are already the cheapest power generation options in many parts of the world. The new technology will enable a major shift to sustainable fuel transport in many developed and developing countries. .. Not only do they allow us to reduce global CO2 emissions, but they also allow many industries to become carbon negative in the future, but technology solves the climate crisis for us. No. You also need to create the appropriate policy environment. A key component of the green transition is rising carbon prices, which require coordination and support at the international level. Agreing on sustainable standards for carbon market mechanisms will be an important step forward. Governments also need to do more to support structural change through regulatory frameworks and financial incentives. The global transition from fossil fuels will require transformation of energy production and industrial processes. And yet, more work needs to be done to develop a truly cyclical and green economy. Different countries have different needs and benefits. But the best solution is one that can be scaled up in both developed and developing countries. In conclusion, global emissions need to peak quickly in order to reach emission reduction targets and avoid future climate disasters. To build a fully climate-neutral and cyclical world economy, we need to develop, optimize and globally deploy a complete suite of promising new technologies. – Project Syndicatel Sanna Marin is the Prime Minister of Finland. “My country aims to be a leader in developed countries. Our plan is to double resource efficiency and circulation by 2035.” — Sanna Marin

