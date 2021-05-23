Shmee 150 tears it up with a hardcore Alfa Romeo Giulia GT Am





4-door sedan without rear seats?

Imagine a 4-door sedan with no backseat. This kind of sedan doesn’t make sense. That’s how Shmee150, also known as Tim Burton, described the new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm in real life. However, this sedan is an underrated supercar version of the Alfa Romeo Giulia, so when you grab the steering wheel, you lose that perception altogether.

Hardcore Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA with Modificata Package

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm is actually a truck-ready Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA with a modificata package. As Shmee150 pointed out, Giulia GTAm is a more hardcore version, but the two are basically the same. Alfa Romeo has guaranteed that performance is everything, even though Julia GTAm has four doors.

If you want a hardcore version with the backseat intact, the Giulia GTA is a better choice. It is located between the regular Julia Quadrifolio and Giulia GTAm. It offers better performance than regular Giulia, but not as good as the Giulia GTAm. Nevertheless, Alfa Romeo builds only 500 examples of both Julia GTA and Julia GTAm split according to the customer’s order.

Weight reduction to improve performance

It may seem that the removal of the backseat of the Julia GTAm doesn’t make sense. Well, there is no need for rear passengers when the driver is tearing the truck. We also removed it to reduce weight. The Julia GTA still has a backseat and glass windows, but the Julia GTAm uses a plastic rear window (Lexen Polycarbonate).

Aluminum parts are used for the doors and suspension, and the weight of the front seats is reduced to achieve weight reduction. The lighter weight allows the Julia GT Am to be fitted with a full roll cage, a huge rear wing and a manually adjustable front splitter. This hardcore Julia also has space for a racing helmet, fire extinguisher and 6-point Sabelt harness.

Tear trucks and roads

Both the Giulia GTA and GT Am share the same powertrain, with the same power value, maximum output of 533 HP and peak torque of 442 lb-ft. This power and other necessary adjustments provided track-worthy performance that is still legal on the road. This was directly experienced when the Shmee 150 drove the Julia GTAm on a Barocco test track and road.

Source: YouTube Shmee 150

